The Town of Sumrall is gearing up for the Sumrall Angel Project to raise funds for refurbishing the angel decorations that adorn Main Street during the holiday season to honor lost loved ones.

Officials are in the process of starting the project, and will give families with lost loved ones first opportunity at the refurbishment. That will be followed by a community event in November open to all residents.

“This is simply to continue supporting the memorial angels that we’ve used every holiday season for quite a few years,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “We started using these a few years ago, and many of the original angels, we do our best to keep them in as good shape as possible.

“But when they go up, usually the week before Thanksgiving, and then they stay up through Christmas, that’s a lot of time out in the elements for these angels. If they’re out each year for four to six weeks, the tinsel and the lighting – and some of the aspects that keep them beautiful – need some repair.”

Town officials are currently reaching out to families who have purchased angels in the past to honor a lost loved one. Those families will be given first opportunity at the refurbishment at no charge.

“(Those families have) already invested in these, and we certainly don’t want to ask them to do that again,” Lofton said. “Some of these angels cost around $800, and that’s a substantial investment.

“So those who have already purchased angels, we’ll supply the materials that we’ve gotten from donors. If (the families) want to donate anything additional, they’re welcome to do that, but we’re not going to ask for that. Families will have about three to four weeks (for refurbishment).”

Although officials are doing their best to contact those families, that effort gets a little harder as the years go by. As such, any member of the family is welcome to contact Sumrall Town Hall at (601) 758-3591.

Any angels left over will be able to be adopted by Angel Adoption Teams of five individuals for a fee of $25, with all proceeds going to refurbishment. Each adoption team will receive up to five spaghetti lunches, courtesy of the town’s elected officials.

Additional lunch plates will be prepared and available to anyone who wishes to make a donation toward the effort.

Each team also will be furnished with the materials necessary to refurbish their angel.

Those teams will begin their refurbishments at 11 a.m. November 13 at Lion’s Club Park in Sumrall, with the angel adoption and refurbishment.

“It’s been quite a few years since the first angels came on site in Sumrall, and to be honest, we have a few angels who their families are now almost all gone,” Lofton said. “They just don’t have anyone to look after that angel.

“So we will be reaching out to families and community organizations, churches, Sunday School groups, to give them an opportunity to adopt an angel for the Angel Project. Even those who don’t adopt, if they would like to contribute to the project, we will have enough meals cooked that if anyone would like to come by and pick up a meal, they can do so. We won’t be charging (a set price), but it will be on a donation basis.”

Sign-up for Angel Adoption Teams will begin on October 13. For more information on signing up, call Sumrall Town Hall.

“It’s just a way to get the community together, and to support the memories of the ones that we’ve lost,” Lofton said.