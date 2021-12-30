After receiving several complaints from residents regarding the quality of garbage service, officials from the Town of Sumrall are reviewing the town’s contract with current provider WastePro to find a solution to that problem.

Mayor Joel Lofton said over the past month or so, there have been several incidents in which the service has run behind more than a day in some neighborhoods. In addition, in some instances not all the garbage has been collected from certain areas, or otherwise spilled back onto the ground.

“We certainly want to get the service to where we feel it should be,” Lofton said. “There are some things that have happened that are a little bit out of WastePro’s control recently, but it has been far too regular that we have had disruptions in our service.

“So WastePro is trying to work with us; they’ve had employee absences that they can’t predict, based off of illness and other issues. We’re trying to keep the town clean and attractive for folks, and when stuff gets spread around – garbage blowing around – that’s problematic as well.”

Lofton said in his opinion, the best route would be to stick with WastePro until the end of the town’s five-year contract, which was entered into in 2018. If things do not improve by then, however, town officials would look into other options.

“If we’re able to stay with (WastePro), that’s what I’d like to do, just if in looking initially, we don’t see a lot of options that don’t involve a potential significant price increase,” Lofton said. “I know the citizens don’t want that; of course they want their garbage picked up in a timely and orderly fashion.

“But at the same time, we don’t want to have to go through any drastic increases when we work together to get things sorted out.”

Other options for garbage pickup include the possibility of contracting with Lamar County. Although Lamar County residents do not pay a separate fee for solid waste pickup, they are assess an additional 5.4 mills in taxes.

Lofton said if that option is explored, Sumrall officials would need to seek approval from the Mississippi Legislature to increase millage on all town taxpayers by an amount that would generate the same revenue as the 5.4-mill increase generates in the county.

“We will look into all options; when it’s time to open up for bids, we would certainly invite anyone interested in providing the service to bid,” Lofton said. “But when we researched the last bid opportunity, we found that WastePro was, in fact, the only company to offer service.

“There are some others out there, but for whatever reason, they elected not to bid on Sumrall at the time. They may see it differently when we open up the bids.”

However, as more than a year remains on the current contract with WastePro, Lofton reiterated his desire to remain with that company going into the future, as long as WastePro remains committed to providing the service outlined in the contract.

“But when it’s time, I hope that there are options available,” he said. “We’re looking at the county; many folks believe there’s no fee for county garbage pickup.

“There’s not a separate fee, but it is a tax-driven service that the county actually assesses that additional amount of millage.”