A project that was planned several years ago under the City of Hattiesburg’s previous administration is beginning this week, with $2 million in infrastructure work that will include new drainage, improved sidewalks, speed tables, additional landscape and paving for Country Club Road.

The scope of the project will extend along Country Club Road from JC Killingsworth Drive to U.S. 49, near Vernon Dahmer Park, and work is expected to take approximately a year depending on weather conditions.

“It will be a rather extensive transformation of Country Club Road,” Mayor Toby Barker said.

The project will entail an eight-foot multi-use path on the Vernon Dahmer Park side of the street, which is expected to make the road more accessible to pedestrians. Curb and gutter work also will be installed to help create better drainage in the area, and two raised crosswalks will be installed near the park and Mount Olive Baptist Church.

Those “speed tables,” as the crosswalks are known, are designed to help to lower traffic speed in the area.

“(The multi-use path) will not only expand the limited pedestrian access we have now, but it will be wide enough to where you can get pedestrians, cyclists and wheelchair users on that passway to give them access to the park,” Barker said. (Those) raised crosswalks … make cars slow down, because it’s kind of raised up and then it comes down.

“There will be one near the church and one near the park, which I think will hit two of our more troubled spots, in terms of speeding. There will be some trees there for beautification, and of course the road will be resurfaced.”

Eighty percent of the $2 million project will come from federal funding through the city’s partnership with the Metropolitan Planning Organization. The remaining 20 percent will be paid by the city.

Planning for the project began under the administration of former mayor Johnny DuPree, but was stalled because of late audits by city officials. After those audits were brought up to date, in December 2018 the city’s bond rating was restored to an initial Aa3 rating by credit rating firm Moody’s Investor’s Services.

In July 2020, the city learned the bond rating – which allows the city to borrow funds at a competitive rate, as well as apply for grants for certain projects in the city – had been renewed. That, in turn, made it possible for the city to continue with projects such as the Country Club Road improvements.

In addition, in 2019 and 2020, city officials proactively replaced undersized water lines in the area to prepare for the project.

“We’re excited about it,” Barker said. “It’s been a long-needed project for people who live in that area of Hattiesburg who use Vernon Dahmer Park.

“We (estimate) construction will take about a year, so hopefully by this time next year, we’re cutting the ribbon on it.”

Barker said as with any road project, there may be some minor inconveniences for motorists, but Country Club Road will remain open for motorists throughout the project.

“The road will be open for residents and businesses, and we hope that people will remember and support those businesses who are having to deal with this over the next 12 months.”