After hearing public input from residents and business owners regarding the recently-approved sale of alcohol in Lamar County, officials from the Town of Sumrall are expected to soon vote whether to approve an ordinance that narrows down restrictions of that matter in the town itself.

Mayor Joel Lofton said members of the Sumrall Board of Aldermen recently considered three separate ordinances regarding the sale of light beer and wine in the county, which was approved by voters in last November’s general election. Based on that public information, the board is expected to vote at next month’s meeting whether to adopt the ordinance, which would establish guidelines such as time and places of alcohol sales.

“At our last public meeting, we looked at those (three proposed ordinances) and kind of narrowed it down,” Lofton said. “We’ve had a lot of discussion with the public and with business owners that were present, and we’re coming back up with a single ordinance based on all that information, so there will be a vote in the near future.

“Through the discussion, and the question-and-answer during that period, we pretty well believe that we’ve come up with an ordinance that satisfies the stakeholders that were present, and that the board can generally support. Our attorney has taken all of those things and put it into a single ordinance that we will be able to publish, and be able to hold a vote on thereafter … and it will be made available (to the public).”

Lofton said the proposed ordinance will mostly follow the state guidelines regarding alcohol sales that have been established by the Mississippi Department of Revenue and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

“The reason for that is, local police officers – as officers of the law – are allowed to enforce state law,” Lofton said. “However, if they take enforcement action and it has to go before a judge and there’s a fine – if they enforced state law – then the majority of that fine money reverts back to the state, yet it occupies the effort of local law enforcement. By adopting an ordinance which has a local fine, the officers might enforce the exact same rule, but if it’s a local ordinance they’re enforcing, the town is able to retrieve (those funds).

“So if there’s no ordinance, most of that money goes to the state, but if there is an ordinance – and we incur those expenses through officer time and effort – then the majority of that comes back to the town. So it’s a protective measure so that our citizens are not paying for state law; if it has to be enforced by our officers, we feel like the town should be able to retrieve those costs.”

The alcohol initiative was approved during the November 8 general election, when residents overwhelmingly voted to turn the county “wet” by a vote of 11,722 to 4,393. Previously, alcohol sales have not been permitted in the county, with the exception of areas that were inside the city limits of Hattiesburg, such as locations along U.S. 98.

“I feel that Lamar Countians have spoken, and we’re hoping the cities such as Lumberton, Purvis and Sumrall can actually reap some of the benefits of the tax revenue that would be a great help to our smaller cities,” said Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers, who spearheaded the effort.

Rogers attributes the support of the measure to officials’ efforts to get out in the community and spread the word about the initiative.

“(We got out and were) talking with people, and giving people the actual choice,” he said. “My first thing is giving people a choice to make their own decisions, as (opposed) to everybody else making decisions for them.

“We thank everyone for just being able to come out and participate, and now we look for bigger and better things.”