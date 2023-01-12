The two Hattiesburg tax preparers who were arrested and charged with a combined total of 34 counts of felony fraud have been released from jail on bond.

On January 13, Forrest County Circuit Court Judge Jon Mark Weathers assigned a bond amount of $25,000 each for Sharccara McNair and Stephanie McNair. At that amount, $2,500 was required for each woman to bond out.

The two women are being represented by Hattiesburg attorney Michael Adelman.

According to documents from Forrest County Circuit Court, Sharccara McNair was charged with 18 counts of fraud, while Stephanie McNair was charged with 16 counts. The women, who work at Excellent Tax Pros on South 20th Avenue in Hattiesburg, were arrested on January 10 and booked into the Forrest County Correctional Facility.

The charges date back as far as 2018 and entail such crimes as falsifying individual tax returns and computer fraud.

“(The McNairs) … did willfully, knowingly, unlawfully, and feloniously defraud the State of Mississippi,” one count reads. “… Under the guise of a tax professional at Excellent Tax Pros, (the McNairs) made false statements, knowing said statements were false, to-wit; fictitious business losses on (individual tax returns), contrary to the form of the statute in such cases made and provided and against the peace and dignity of the State of Mississippi.”

The court documents allege that Stephanie McNair used a computer to prepare and file 15 falsified individual tax returns, while Scharccara McNair is alleged to have done so 17 times.