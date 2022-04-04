Up until now, tennis players – including students and coaches – in the Town of Sumrall have lacked a local home court on which to practice or play the sport.

That’s about to change with the upcoming Phase II of the Sumrall Sports Complex improvements plan, which will bring several new courts – along with an additional soccer field, more parking and new facilities – to the site off of Mississippi 42.

“We’re getting pretty close to the beginning (of Phase II), so we expect to see a fairly good degree of completion on the site plan,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “We’ve been waiting on that site plan; it took a good bit of survey work and clearing to get all of that prepared, and it’s been in the process for quite a while now.

“So we hope to have that, and hope to be able to move forward within the year, so that we can give these kids and our community a local, high-quality facility to practice and play on.”

Initial plans entail eight new tennis courts, although that is not set in stone.

“There are some grant guidelines, that we want to make sure we are eligible to receive some grant funds down the road, and they require that you have X number of courts,” Lofton said. “I think that number is eight, so our initial field is going to be so that we can remain eligible for additional funds in the future.”

Plans for Phase II began in 2021 for the site, which had seen extensive work over the previous months. As part of that, town officials received $600,000 from the Mississippi House of Representatives, which was secured with the help of District 101 Representative Kent McCarty and District 41 Senator Joey Fillingane.

“I’m very excited that we’re going to be able to get (Phase II) underway,” Lofton said. “It’s overdue, and this has been one of those projects that has been talked about for a long time. All government projects seem to be just unbelievably slow, and there are so many factors out of our control – permits to deal with wetland issues that we have.

Because the Army Corps (of Engineers) gets involved, they have to do an archaeological site survey because of the government money that is utilized. So all of these things are factors that, even though we have funds in hand to execute this project, it is a ‘hurry up and wait’ game. We’re bound by the timeline of exterior government agencies to get their work done and permit us to move forward.”

Previously, Fillingane helped secure funding for work at the sports complex under two initiatives: $500,000 through the BP Settlement Bill and $2 million from Senate Bill 3065.

The $500,000 is part of $70 million distributed statewide as part of a BP settlement. That bill – formally known as Senate Bill 2002 – was the result of Mississippi’s lawsuit against the oil giant for the 2010 Deepwater Horizon oil spill in which 210 million gallons of oil were spilled into the Gulf of Mexico.

Under Senate Bill 3065, Sumrall received $2 million for its recreational facilities, part of $207 million in state-issued bonds for several projects and educational institutions around the state.

Although several weather issues caused delays on Phase 1 of the Sumrall Sports Complex, officials were able to complete new driveway, a parking lot and striping for the site. In early 2020, several loads of dirt were installed at the soccer field to help with some long-standing drainage issues.

However, the dirt settled in an improper fashion, in part because of the constant rain and in part because the work was conducted too quickly. Since then, however, the entire surface of the playing field has been redone.