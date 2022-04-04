Officials from the City of Hattiesburg have moved one step closer to their goal of the Hub City becoming the City of 100 Murals, with the unveiling of the Hattiesburg Alliance for Public Art’s unveiling of the 32nd mural, “The Hattiesbirds.”

The mural, which was shown off April 4 on the west side of the Campus Book Mart building on Hardy Street, was painted by national artist Kayla Newnam. It depicts “The Hattiesbirds,” a band of birds playing various musical instruments on stage.

Above the band are the words “Midtown Hattiesburg.”

“Kayla really surpassed, for us, what we thought this vision would be,” said Marlo Dorsey, executive director of Visit Hattiesburg, which is over HAPA. “We’ve had a lot of people come by and take pictures in front of (the mural) already.

“We anticipate tens of thousands of people a year to come and stand in front of it; it’s certainly Instagram worthy. We all know that we love our creative economy here, and we all know that we love the beauty and the diversity and the creativity of our musical past. We’re just so excited to see this vision.”

The new mural is part of Newnam’s Out There Murals, a three-year project in which she will create a mural in each of the 50 states. So far, Newnam has completed murals in six states, with the next ones planned for Foley, Alabama and Plantation, Florida.

“I started this 50-state project not really knowing what I was going to get myself into, and I have to say by far that Mississippi – Hattiesburg – has been my favorite place,” said Newnam, who is based out of Phoenix, Arizona. “I’ve painted these little ‘bubble birds’ for my whole life, but I’ve never put them into mural form.

“So when I started doing research about Hattiesburg, it has such a musical history … and I’m very appreciative (the birds) have made their debut in mural form. With all of my work, my goal is to just make people smile and happy.”

The mural is partially funded by the Midtown Merchants Association and the Brown family, who own Campus Book Mart. Moore’s Bike Shop provided scaffolding for the project.

“Part of (our founding) vision was, we wanted to really embrace culture and the music scene, but also the art scene,” said Tom Smith, chair of the Midtown Merchants Association. “So I’m thankful for Kayla to have chosen midtown as a home for her art.

“The partnership with HAPA has been very rewarding for the people in our district. We’re looking forward to increasing that vibrancy and the enhancement of culture in our district.”

With the addition of “The Hattiesbirds,” there are now 47 stops on the HBURG Public Art Trail for large-scale projects. HAPA officials have plans to add more than a dozen new murals in 2022.

“Isn’t this absolutely beautiful? This is just tremendous,” Hattiesburg City Council president Carter Carroll said of Newnam’s mural. “On behalf of the city, I would like to thank Kayla for her work, and the Campus Book Mart for allowing us to have the wall as a canvas.”