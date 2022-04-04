Four local elected officials got the opportunity to talk about developments and projects in their respective areas at the Area Development Partnership’s State of the Region event, held April 1 at Southern Oaks Venue & Catering in Hattiesburg.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker, Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker, David Hogan, who serves as president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, and Warren Byrd, who serves as president of the Lamar County Board of Supervisors, each took turns discussing those topics at the forum. The event was moderated by Todd Jackson, the executive vice president of economic development and chamber of commerce at the ADP.

Sponsors for the State of the Region were Shows, Dearman & Waits and The Walker Associates.

Tony Ducker

Ducker discussed the recently-implemented 3-percent tax increase at Petal restaurants, which is being used to maintain the city’s Parks and Recreation Department at its current level. That, in turn, will free up money in the city’s fund that is being aimed at measure such as the police department, fire department or infrastructure.

The tax, which began to be collected in October, has so far brought in approximately $77,000 each month.

“(This) is allowing us to have certain conversations that we didn’t have before,” Ducker said. “The first $65,000 each month sustains our recreation department, but if you voted for that, you probably don’t see that, because it’s something that’s always been.”

However, the Petal Board of Aldermen is expected to soon have a motion to move $1.2 million that will target things such as soccer fields and a splash pad.

“Things are moving; they sometimes move slowly,” Ducker said. “I think we’ll end up at some point talking about our (Leaf and Bouie River Redevelopment) district, so this allows us to be a part of that conversation with the Blueways and things of that nature.”

Toby Barker

Barker talked about what he calls “the Hattiesburg way of going after big things and getting them,” such as the CRISI and BUILD grants received by the city that will go toward two overpasses on Hall Avenue. That measure is expected to relieve much of the traffic congestion caused by Hattiesburg’s frequent train crossings.

“We do those things because I believe development follows infrastructure,” Barker said. “You’re putting in a $40 million police station (the upcoming Hattiesburg Public Safety Complex), which will be the best police facility, I would say, in the southeast.

“We’re going to invest in rebuilding Edwards Street to make an actual connection between William Carey and downtown. Those things create momentum; it creates opportunities for businesses and developments to change their prospects in an area of the city where we need that.”

City officials have also worked to secure Transportation Alternatives Program grants to beautify the city, as well as 80/20 matches from the Mississippi Department of Transportation for landscaping.

“The first impression that we give off often reflects whether someone wants to come here or not, whether it’s an industrial prospect or whether it’s a tourist coming in,” Barker said. “We need to leave good first impressions.”

David Hogan

Hogan mentioned the success of the I-59 Supply Chain Park, which contains the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport and a new FedEx distribution center. Room is being made for more industrial sites as well, as the Hattiesburg-Forrest County Industrial Park is nearing capacity.

To make the I-59 Supply Chain Park possible, officials from Forrest and Jones counties have entered into a 50/50 agreement to share expenses as well as tax revenue.

“We’re real proud of the work that’s being done out there; it’s a great partnership with Jones County,” Hogan said. “Having an airport for public and private planes is big for our region.

“(The new distribution center) is 20,000 square feet, a $20 million investment and 200 new jobs. That’s a big deal.”

Warren Byrd

Byrd discussed the Idaho Forest Group’s new sawmill in Lumberton, located along Old Highway 11 east of town. That project was unveiled at a news conference Dec. 14, 2020 at the Ben Barrett Community Center on East Main Avenue in Lumberton.

Originally, the sawmill was estimated at $120 million with 130 new jobs, but those numbers have since been updated to more than $200 million with more than 150 new jobs.

The facility produces a variety of wood products, and its mill supervisors, information technology and human resource staff, engineers, technicians, and operators are all recruited from the local area.

“Not only is it going to be an impact for Lumberton; it’s going to be an impact for the region,” Byrd said. “This is going to be huge for all our counties.”

Idaho Forest Group operates six sawmills and a finger-joint plant at locations in Idaho and Montana, and employs more than 1,100 team members. The company produces more than 1.2 billion board feet of lumber each year.