Two Petal High School seniors have been named as STAR Students for the 2021-22 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Federation: Archer Taylor and Ritchie Yang.

The STAR program – formally known as the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program – is designed to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi through the Education Celebration.

The program encourages and promotes academic achievement among Mississippi’s high school seniors; STAR students are selected based on academic excellence.

Each STAR student is asked to designate a STAR Teacher, who is the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to the student’s scholastic achievement. Taylor selected Krystin Holmes, Polymer Science, as his STAR Teacher, and Yang chose Kristin Parsons, Algebra 1/Advanced Geometry.

STAR Students and their teachers will be honored on April 14 during the annual Education Celebration at the Clyde Muse Center in Pearl, where the Top 20 STAR students and Mississippi ALL-STAR Scholar will be named. If chosen as one of the Top 20, the students will receive scholarships and their STAR teachers will receive awards provided by the Kelly Gene Cook, Sr. Charitable Foundation.

The Mississippi ALL-STAR Scholar will win the coveted $24,000 Cook Foundation Scholarship.

Archer Taylor

Taylor said he is excited about being named a STAR Student, especially considering he wasn’t aware of the program before now.

“It was never my intention to be a STAR Student when I tested for the ACT score, but I’m excited to have this honor,” he said. “(A few months ago), my school counselor informed me of the STAR Student program, and basically … if you have the highest ACT in your school, you get selected for this honor.

“So all I had to do was put down all my information, and I was automatically submitted for the process.”

After graduation from Petal High School, Taylor will attend the University of Alabama, where he will major in computer science with a concentration in software engineering.

“Really, I just enjoy the creative freedom that comes with software engineering and computer science in general,” Taylor said. “You get to sort of make your own, multiple solutions to problems, and you can really create whatever you want.

“It’s sort of like solving a puzzle at the same time, so that’s kind of what interested me about it.”

Homes said she is extremely honored to be chosen by Taylor as STAR Teacher.

“Archer is so smart and well-rounded, both in academics and his school and community involvement,” she said. “He makes class fun and engaging, and I have really enjoyed getting to know him over the last few years.

“I hope he has gained some things from here that go beyond academics and will carry over to all aspects of his life and career.”

Ritchie Yang

Yang said being named STAR Student is a high honor that he has worked toward during his entire high school career.

“It’s an honor to be a STAR Student, but not only that, I was able to have the privilege to honor a teacher,” he said. “That’s what I was more happy about than being a STAR Student, was to name a STAR Teacher.

“I had Mrs. Parsons during my sophomore year,” Yang said. “I only had her for nine weeks before COVID hit and we had to shut down, but in those nine weeks, there was something in the classroom where you just know the teacher is good. Not only that, when I left her class and became a junior and a senior, she still supported me and encouraged me, and helped me get through all my challenges during COVID when we did hybrid (learning).”

Upon graduation, Yang will pursue a degree in computer science, although he has not yet decided on an institute of higher learning.

“I’m still choosing, so I don’t know for sure yet,” he said.

Parsons said he also is extremely honored to be chosen as Yang’s STAR Teacher.

“Ritchie is the kind of student that teachers dream of having, and I am lucky that I got to experience being his teacher,” she said. “He is the kind of student that makes you want to be a better teacher.

“Being named STAR Student was one of Ritchie's many goals for senior year, and I am so proud of him that he achieved it.”