It was just last month when Skye Morgan, 11th grade history teacher at Petal High School, was shocked to learn that she had been named as a finalist for 2022 Mississippi Teacher of the Year, even after being named Petal High School Teacher of the Year and the Petal School District Teacher of the Year.

That surprise was ramped up even further on April 1, when it was announced that Morgan had won the honor of Mississippi Teacher of the Year, which is given annually by the Mississippi Department of Education to recognize outstanding performance by the state’s public school teachers.

“I’m extremely overwhelmed; I don’t know if it has sunk in completely yet,” Morgan said. “I know I have a long road ahead of me and a lot of work to do, but I’m very excited to be able to represent Mississippi on a national stage.”

As the District 4 finalist from Mississippi, Morgan won the award over three other teachers from across the state: Rachel Jenne of DeSoto Central Middle School (District 1), Meridith Jierski (District 2) and Erin Fortenberry (District 3). Morgan now joins two other previous Mississippi Teachers of the Year from Petal in Ben Austin (2020) and Luke Daniels (2017).

After being chosen Petal High School Teacher of the Year and Petal School District Teacher of the Year, Morgan filled out an application for the Mississippi Teacher of the Year process, which was received by state education officials. Morgan then had to write several essays to articulate her practices and her philosophy of education.

Morgan was announced as the winner during a ceremony at the Jackson Convention Complex in Jackson. Now, Morgan – who has worked in the Richton School District and the Forrest County School District – will be asked to share expertise through various presentations, professional development, and activities for the improvement of education.

“I know that I will work with teachers around the state, promoting the work we do around the state of Mississippi,” Morgan said. “I will get a chance to work with teachers across the nation in an effort to best support our kids in this country.

“So it’ll be an entire year of getting to network and learn and grow, and bring back those practices to our school so that we can continue to grow in the school district, and also as a state.”

In addition, she received a $5,000 stipend and represent Mississippi in the National Teacher of the Year competition.

“It’s incredible, really,” Morgan said. “I’m still settling into the fact that this is real, so I’m thankful for the opportunity.

“I’ve grown so much through the process, having to articulate my practices, and the craft of teaching, through the application process and the interview process. I’ve grown through that process, so I can’t imagine how much I will grow being able to experience the networking side of things.”

Morgan began her path to an education career with a bachelor’s degree in theater production, with an emphasis on lights and set design. She served as a long-term substitute for her theater teacher, who also was Morgan’s speech and debate coach, shortly after college.

“We are so Panther Proud that Skye Morgan has been selected as the Mississippi Teacher of the Year,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “Our district is fortunate to already have two teachers of the year for our state, and we are delighted to add Skye to that list.

“She is incredibly deserving of this honor and will represent our district and the state of Mississippi very well.”