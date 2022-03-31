Officials from the Town of Sumrall are partnering with several local churches to put on the town’s inaugural Sumrall Community Easter Walk, which is set to begin at 2 p.m. April 10 at First Baptist Church in Sumrall.

The free, family-friendly event will include five stops over a several-block walk, culminating with an Easter egg hunt, games and refreshments at the final stop.

“We wanted to do something for our Easter season,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “Sometimes in the past there have been Easter egg hunts and various things, and you see those in some places, but we haven’t had one in quite a while here.

“COVID has impacted that and probably slowed that down in many places, so the board (of aldermen) and I talked and we thought it would be a good community event, to have something this season.”

During the walk, representatives from each of the participating churches will take time to explain a separate part of the Easter story, including Palm Sunday and the Last Supper, to participants. From First Baptist Church, the event will move to Sumrall United Methodist Church and then to an area set up by The Springs Church on Main Street.

The walk will then move about two blocks to Lincoln Park Ministries, where representatives will tell the final part of the Easter story. Participants will then walk up the hill to Beam Park, which will offer photo opportunities and kids’ activities such as a fun jump.

Refreshments will be provided before and during an Easter egg hunt at the park.

“We’re breaking that down into lanes, so that we don’t have toddlers competing with 12-year-olds,” Lofton said. “We’ll actually have four Easter egg hunt areas for different age groups.

“We will run groups every 15 minutes, so the first group will go at 2 (p.m.),” Lofton said. “We’ll start a second group at 2:15, and we’ll continue that every 15 minutes until 3:15. And that’s just so we can keep it in a small group; we ask that there are no unaccompanied minors.”

As the town churches are taking care of much of the financial aspect of the Easter Walk, officials have not had to delve into the town’s coffers to fund the event.

“It’s being handled by the elected officials personally, and then the churches are handling the other portion,” Lofton said. “We want it to be a family event, where we’ve got children and parents – or guardians – there with them.

“We’ll walk through several blocks, and there will be a bunch of fun and games there to end it with.”