The Sumrall Board of Aldermen has had the opportunity to hear input from the public – and other area officials – on the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act , and will take some more time to consider that information before deciding whether to take part in the act or opt out.

That info came via a public forum, held March 17 at Sumrall Town Hall. Municipalities and counties have approximately a month and a half left to decide their stance on the matter; if no action is taken, the act will go into effect in that area.

“We had a good turnout, and heard information both pro and con,” Mayor Joel Lofton said. “We have more to consider, and there are still some things that not everybody agrees on, or are uncertain at this point.

“As far as rules and regulations … that won’t be (put in place) until after localities have to make a decision. So that’s a sticking point.”

Mississippi voters overwhelmingly approved the use of medical marijuana during the November 2020 general election, but that effort was soon nullified by the Mississippi Supreme Court. However, the cannabis act was recently approved by both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature – the House and the Senate – and was signed into law shortly thereafter by Gov. Tate Reeves.

The act permits the use of medical marijuana in the state to treat debilitating conditions such as cancer, chronic pain and seizures, among other maladies. Cities and counties have the option to opt out completely – which means no selling or growing at all would be allowed – or to opt out of a portion of the act and allow only certain measures.

During the meeting, officials were able to present a map of the Town of Sumrall that shows where all medical cannabis activities would be excluded, along with areas where dispensaries would be allowed and where cultivation and processing would be allowed.

“(The board) has the information, and we’ve made every effort to gather that information,” Lofton said. “(Now) they’ll make a decision.

“Personally, I don’t get a vote, but the fact that there are so many unknowns – recognized by both sides – (is telling). You’ll find articles in the news from Mississippi where potential business people who are trying to get into the business are quite unsettled by the unknowns that are there. They want to invest and begin building facilities, but there’s uncertainty as to what will be acceptable.”

Although the decision is up to the board, Lofton has previously said he has an issue with having to decide on a matter before the rules and regulations are put into place.

“According to that law, the rules and regulations that govern this process, part of them will be made by the (Mississippi) Department of Revenue; part of them will be made by the Department of Health,” he said. “The town is required by law to act 30 days before one of those sets of regulations, and 60 days before the other set of regulations.

“It’s kind of like asking somebody to sign a mortgage on their house without telling them the terms of the mortgage. It bothers me, so that’s kind of where I am on it. We will not have regulations, because the law does not require that they be completed before we actually have to make a decision as a town.”

Lofton said he has read hundreds of pages of documentation on the matter, and information is being passed back and forth between him and board members.

“We’re trying to get information to make the best decision possible, but at the end of the day, our decision has to be made before the rules and regulations are written,” he said. “That makes it a very hard thing to support.

“It’s like signing something that you really don’t know what you’re signing, and that’s kind of the position the local elected officials are put in. There’s some people who don’t see any problem with that, but I do; that’s me.”

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker has said the Hub City will not opt out of the act, and Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers has said he fully supports the act. The Petal Board of Aldermen is expected to have a work session regarding the matter in the near future.

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said he is reluctant to speak for the board as a whole, but he expects the county to follow the governor’s decree. The Lamar County Board of Supervisors is expected to take action at its March 24 meeting; residents are currently encouraged to take a short online survey at www.surveymonkey.com/r/TJCQVVQ.