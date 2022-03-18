The City of Petal is expected to see approximately $300,000 in savings over the next several years after the Petal Board of Aldermen recently approved the refinancing of a portion of the water and sewer bonds that were originally approved in 2006 and refinanced in 2015.

That equates to approximately $27,000 a year between now and 2023, when the bonds are expected to be paid off by the city. Initially, the savings were calculated to be approximately $203,000, but higher rates kicked that up to the $300,000 figure.

“With the (federal) action on the day that we actually sold the old bond, during the processing with the rates going up, (we made those additional savings),” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “So in the course of a week (when we first started having discussions), we saved $97,000.”

In the short term, residents won’t see much difference on their water bills: about 50 cents less per month. However, the refinancing of the bills will allow some capacity for others.

“At this time, my objective is to get money back in peoples’ hands, and obviously the water bills are the quickest way to do that,” Ducker said. “With that and some of the other things going on, we would hope to be able to take a hard look at that.

“At the same time, we’ve got to see what the state’s going to do, as far as the (American Rescue Plan Act) funds, because we still have some things that we need to fix infrastructure-wise.”

Ducker said the upcoming savings are much higher than what would have been expected in previous years.

“Seems like five or six years ago, we would have been expecting $300,000, and gotten $203,000,” he said. “So it’s a nice surprise, but I think it’s just good business, that any chance you can get to save some money (that you do that).

“We’re pouring a lot of money into infrastructure, and we want to continue to do that. We also want to look at ways that we can make it less expensive to live in the City of Petal.”

Ridgeland-based Butler Snow handles half of the City of Petal’s water and sewer bond, while investment banking company Raymond James handles the other half.

“Basically, we started the initial conversation with Raymond James and did that with them,” Ducker said. “So this is good news; it’s moving the ball forward.

“I promised to take a business-like approach to every aspect of city government, and this is more evidence that that’s’ what we’re pushing for.”