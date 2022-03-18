Two of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission’s most popular attractions – the Hattiesburg Zoo and the Hattiesburg Pocket Museum – saw a surge in visitors during the week of Spring Break, breaking all-time attendance records over the course of one and two days, respectively.

The Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed 4,053 guests on March 17, breaking the zoo’s previous record of approximately 3,000 guests, which had been set the day before. Meanwhile, the pocket museum in downtown Hattiesburg saw more than 1,500 visitors on March 16 and 17.

“We knew the crowds were going to be good, because it’s Spring Break and the weather’s been nice on these days; we just did not anticipate how good,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “We always use our special events as sort of the model, and that’s typically where we’ve had our larger attendance.

“So for us, this has been in essence a regular day, so to speak, albeit Spring Break. It was pretty amazing.”

Taylor also attributed the record attendance to several new attractions at the zoo, including the recently-built Northwest Quadrant. That area now houses new exhibits for giraffes, hyenas and Colobus monkeys, as well as a pavilion and an additional concessions stand.

“There’s more to do, and obviously the giraffes have just been a huge hit,” Taylor said. “People come out all the time, and we see a lot more repeat (visitors) to see the giraffes and the hyenas.

“That (Northwest Quadrant) expansion has definitely not only given us more room to accommodate more people, like we did (on March 17), but it has really drawn more folks in. So it’s a culmination of factors – it’s never really just one – but definitely there are more things to see and do, beautiful weather, kids out of school. It’s the perfect reason to come to the Hattiesburg Zoo.”

Given the record attendance, Taylor expects those numbers to be a sort of baseline going into the future.

“Certain times of the year (are busier) – obviously, the spring is always a peak period for the zoo,” Taylor said. “But we’ve been watching for some time that the attendance baseline has been growing, and we’re very optimistic that this is an indicator that we’re going to see that baseline move up substantially.

“I do attribute that to the new attractions.”

That includes the zoo’s new electric train, which was unveiled in late February.

“The funny aspect of that is, we did one of the diesel trains to deal with times where we have such big crowds that we need two trains running,” Taylor said. “What we did not anticipate is people not wanting to ride the old train, but rather want to wait and ride the new train, so it’s become a very positive two-headed sword, if you will.

“I was (at the zoo) the other day and I heard a kid say, ‘I want to ride (the electric train, mom; I want to wait for the new one.’ So we’re very appreciative of (train sponsor) Mississippi Power for making folks have that kind of interest in our train ride.”