Hattiesburg-area residents will soon get to experience a one-of-a-kind exhibit on democracy from the Smithsonian Institute with the upcoming “Voices and Votes: Democracy in America” traveling exhibition at the Library of Hattiesburg Petal and Forrest County.

The display, which is part of the Smithsonian Institution’s Museum on Main Street program, will be on view from March 28 to May 14 at the library, 329 Hardy Street in Hattiesburg. The exhibition examines the almost 250-year-old American experiment of a government “of, by and for the people,” and how each generation since continues to question how to form “a more perfect union.”

“I’m really excited,” library director Sean Farrell said. “We’ve been fortunate enough to host several exhibits from the Smithsonian in the past, and we know the traveling exhibits are top-notch, just like the institution itself.

“They’re always well done, and they’re always fun and educational, so I know it’s going to be (beneficial) for folks who come. I think there’s probably not a more important time to be looking at democracy – not just stuff that’s going on in our country, but all over the world … so it couldn’t have come at a more appropriate time.”

“Voices and Votes” will explore such topics as the action, reaction, vision and revision that goes into setting up the democracy in America. That includes revolution and suffrage, civil rights and casting ballots.

The exhibit will feature historical and contemporary photos, educational and archival video, multimedia interactives with short games, and historical objects such as campaign souvenirs, voter memorabilia, and protest material.

A full listing of activities can be found online at hpfc2.hpfc.lib.ms.us/voices.pdf.

“You take how great the Smithsonian is, and you take the theme, and I think it’s just a really wonderful opportunity for our community,” Farrell said.

Exhibition hours will be 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays and 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays. The programs and dates are as follows:

March 28: Grand opening at 5:30 p.m. “All Politics is Local – Campaigning South Mississippi Style,” featuring Mayor Toby Barker.

March 31: 2 p.m. Thursday Theater, "Lincoln"

2 p.m. Thursday Theater, “Lincoln” April 11: 6 p.m. “Mississippi’s Initiative Process – What It Was – What it is – What it Can Be,” featuring Secretary of State Michael Watson

April 14: 2 p.m. Thursday Theater, "Mr. Smith Goes to Washington"

April 22: 6 p.m. "The Change in Hattiesburg Municipal Government, 1984," featuring Michael Adelman

April 28: 2 p.m. Thursday Theater, "All the King's Men"

May 2: 6 p.m. "Democracy in Mississippi: Race, Violence and Power in the Struggle for the Vote," featuring USM historian Rebecca Tuuri

The exhibit is made possible by the Mississippi Humanities Council, which chose the library as a

host for the program, and the Museum on Main Street program is supported by the United States Congress. “Voices and Votes” is based on an exhibition currently on display at the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History called American Democracy: A Great Leap of Faith.

“Kudos to the Mississippi Humanities Council, who is state sponsor for this; it’s going to be in about five or six places in the state,” Farrell said. “The humanities council agreed to bring it to the state, and they had libraries and schools and other community organizations apply for it.

“In the application, you would say why you thought it would be good for your community, and also what you would do to make it especially relevant to your local community.

“That’s why we have those programs that we have listed. The theme itself it obviously important to everybody, but we looked at some of the local stuff that would make it especially relevant to folks here in Forrest County and south Mississippi.”