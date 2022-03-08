Ward 5 Councilman Nick Brown is bringing attention to the crimes that have happened in the City of Hattiesburg over the past five years – in particular, what he said was an increase in shootings and murders during that period – by asking that he and his fellow Hattiesburg City Council members receive a monthly crime report from the Hattiesburg Police Department.

Brown addressed the subject at the March 7 council meeting, where he said such a measure would help council members know what is transpiring in each of the city’s five wards, and which areas to focus on to help stop criminal behavior.

“There’s too many crimes being committed,” Brown said. “When a person or family wants to move to a city or town, the two main things that are looked at are crime and education.

“I grew up here in Hattiesburg, and I can’t recall this type of activity going on that we see today. We never heard of kids running around with guns.”

Brown said as a child, he attended programs – such as the Boys & Girls Club in Hattiesburg – that could be instrumental in getting young people involved in meaningful activities.

“We have a significant portion of our youth that are off track, and we have to do our part as a community … to work in guiding all our youth to succeed in achieving success,” he said. “But most importantly, parents have to make sure they’re doing their job in raising these children.

“With HPD, we have to make sure we’re patrolling these high-crime areas heavily, and also let these thugs know that we’re not going to tolerate it. We have to ensure that our patrol officers aren’t only on the west side of Hattiesburg, and that they are not only leaving a few patrol in the east and southeast of Hattiesburg.”

Brown addressed his desire to make sure that HPD officers are engaging with the residents of the city, rather that reacting after crimes occur. To that end, he suggested putting the department’s mobile command center in action throughout the city from time to time.

“(We need to) move it around, and put the cameras in the area,” Brown said. “We also need to need to continue adding cameras throughout the city.

“As council members, we are elected to be a voice for our community, and to provide feedback and information to our constituents on the activity, business and operations here in the Hattiesburg area. Through my conversations with one of our dispatchers, I was informed of the past criminal activity that has been occurring in our city, and which we are always not aware of, and this is disturbing to me.”

Brown said a monthly crime report also would provide council members information that would enable them to work with their constituents, which would help officials deter crime in the city. In addition, he plans to work with local pastor Michael Jordan to establish a committee of citizens to form a communications portal with residents, Ward 5 officials and the police department.

“As a city, we need to make sure we are utilizing all of our resources possible to help our youth, and make sure to connect the dots with different organizations,” Brown said. “We have too many banks, organizations, colleges and churches not to get it right.

“I will also be working with different organizations to create pathways to success for our youth. We have the tools here in Hattiesburg; if we can ensure our youth is on a good path, then we can ensure our city will be in good hands.”