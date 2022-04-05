It goes without saying that it wouldn’t be an easy task to take for Betty Carlisle, who recently retired after a years-long stint as Forrest County Administrator.

But Jennifer Slade, having worked as deputy clerk under Carlisle – as well as taking over as interim administrator for a while – definitely feels prepared for it. Slade was sworn in to her new position on Jan. 6 by the Forrest County Chancery Clerk Lance Reid.

“I feel good about it,” Slade said. “(Carlisle) was there for a long time, and it’s obviously big shoes to fill.

“But I think working under her, I’m very prepared.”

While working under Carlisle, Slade helped with the board agenda and other items such as surety bonds. Before that, she worked for the Forrest County School District, where she served as the bookkeeper at North Forrest High School for almost seven years.

In her new role, Slade oversees the agenda, attends board meetings twice a month, goes to conferences and maintains personnel.

“(I’m prepared) for most of it,” Slade said. “Some of it I will have to handle on my own, learning it the first time.

“But I do feel good about it. Anything we can do to make it a better place, better for the taxpayers, I’m always willing to listen and do what I can to help anybody out.”

Slade graduated from North Forrest High School before going through the Business Technology program at Pearl River Community College in Hattiesburg.

“(Slade) has a good understanding of all aspects of county government, and the board had enough confidence in her to name her as the new county administrator,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “She’s well qualified and doing us a great job, and we’re proud to have her on as the new administrator.

“We would encourage the public to reach out to Jennifer for assistance in any Forrest County needs they may have.”

Slade can be reached at her office at (601) 545-6000.

Carlisle, who is taking the opportunity to spend more time with family, said she misses working for the county but feels comfortable knowing Slade is more than capable of handling the role of administrator.

“I’m so happy for Jennifer; she’s going to make a wonderful administrator,” she said. “She’s very, very smart and intelligent, and she does well with people, so she’s going to do very well. I loved every minute of (being administrator), and I miss it so much – I miss the friendships and seeing everybody every day and listening to everybody.

“That’s one of my talents, I think, is listening. But I’m happy (Slade) was there for a little while and had gotten familiar with everything; I haven’t had to worry about it in the least. And of course, we both had (board attorney) David Miller, which is always a plus, and he’s always willing to help no matter what.”