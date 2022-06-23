One of downtown Hattiesburg’s most prominent sights is expected to return in about a month and a half, as the 29-foot-tall Saenger Theater sign is still undergoing repairs after sustaining damage from storms that hit the area in April.

Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission – which runs the theater on Forrest Street – said there were some initial delays with paperwork, but the staff from Munn Enterprises is working to restore the sign in that company’s warehouse. Convention commission staff have inspected the building’s structural integrity in advance of the sign’s return, and everything is good to go on that front.

“Everything is fine there, but what we’re going to do is add two additional plates to the building that will grip the main rods that go into the building,” Taylor said. “What happened (in the storm) is, one of the guidewires broke at the top, and at that point (the sign) began to move, and the other guidewire hooked and held it in place, which is exactly what the guidewires are supposed to do.

“We’re going to go back and add some more support into the sign itself, and then on the building we’re going to have two plates where those rods go in. That will let us screw bolts to the rods, so that the rods are holding the sign from moving in and out as much. It’s just kind of a double-safe thing.”

Taylor said the extra safety measures will be extremely helpful, especially considering the straight-line winds the area has received in the recent spring seasons.

“I knew when I grew up here, Kansas was the land of tornadoes – not Mississippi – but we seem to be getting a lot more of that and the straight-line winds,” he said. “A lot of people don’t know this, but that’s a really big sign – it’s up high, so you don’t pay attention to it, but it takes an entire 18-wheeler bed when you lay it down.

“So it catches a lot of wind, and we’re just going to do what we can to strengthen that a little bit.”

While the sign is down, officials also are taking the opportunity to repaint the sign, as well as replace the lights.

“We have to do that probably every 15 years or so,” Taylor said. “We did it when we first got involved (with the theater) – I think that was 2004 or maybe 2005.

“We’re due for a refurb, so we’re going to do that while it’s down. A month and a half is our long-term target, but hopefully we get it sooner than that before we mount it back on the building.”

All in all, the cost of the refurbishment will run just south of $25,000.

The damage to the sign was discovered on the morning of April 14 by Eddie Bacca, who serves as director of facilities, engineering and physical plant for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. The sign was taken down shortly after by Munn Enterprises and transported to that company’s warehouse.

The damage had been caused over the three prior weeks, during the severe rains, high wind speeds and wind gusts from the inclement weather.

We believe these winds rocked the sign back and forth, which over time caused one of the welds at the top of the sign to fail,” Bacca said.

The damage to the 2.5-ton sign was reported at approximately 8:45 a.m. that morning, and Forrest Street in front of the theater was cleared of vehicles and closed to traffic by 9:15 a.m.

“Thankfully, the safety wires held; otherwise it may well have fallen down,” Taylor said. “Of course, that’s the purpose of the (wires); the weight of that sign probably would have caused it to fall off of the canopy … and fall into the street.

“But again, the safety wires did what they were supposed to do, and they held on to it long enough for Eddie to get up there, with the help of Munn, to remove it.”

In June 2014, the Saenger sign was returned to the building after a 10-week restoration, which replaced the fluorescent bulbs with more energy-efficient, light-emitting diode bulbs. Officials also repainted and re-surfaced the sign during the process.