The City of Petal and the Petal School District – which is consistently ranked as the No. 1 school district in Mississippi – have yet another reason to celebrate, as the city was recently recertified for the fifth time as an Excel By 5 Early Childhood Community.

To be recertified – which happens every three years – a community must show that it has met the requirements put forth by the state Excel By 5 program, which is designed to support families with children ages 0-5 by encouraging community-based collaborations to help prepare children to enter school. Petal became the state’s first certified Excel By 5 early childhood community in 2006.

“It’s like a pat on the back that says that we are continuing to do the best we can to make our community the place for families to live,” said Leahne Lightsey, director of the Petal Education Foundation. “We’re glad that that we can support families this way.

“I think the greatest thing about it is, it’s an entity sharing this responsibility – the City of Petal, the school district, and all of the volunteers that come together to make it happen.”

To initially become an Early Childhood Community, communities must address issues related to early childhood development across four key sectors: Community Involvement, Family and Parent Support, Early Care and Education, and Health.

Focus group discussions from each sector bring to light specific needs both short and long term, as part of Excel By 5’s strategic plan.

“I think (recertification) lets our community know, and it lets the state of Mississippi know, how important the early (childhood) years are,” said Penny Barr, chairperson of the Petal Excel By 5 Coalition. “It also shows how important it is for us to support parents that have young children.

“It shows that we’re committed to providing the resources and information that will help families.”

The recertification was honored at the annual EXCELebration, which was held June 23 at Hinton Park, off South Main Street behind Petal Civic Center. The event’s theme was Clifford the Big Red Dog, and children from ages birth to five years old were welcome, along with their parents.

Members of the Petal Fire Department participated in the event, hosting a pop-up sprinkler party.

City aldermen were on hand to grill hot dogs, and librarians from the Petal branch of the Petal branch of the Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County library were set up to help readers obtain library cards.

“I just went around with a smile on my face,” Barr said. “To see how much fun the children were having, and the children were having (was great).

“And then, it was another opportunity for us to make some connections. There were at least four moms that I talked to that had recently moved here, and they were asking me questions about the Coleman Center (for Families and Children), and they were just excited that we had people available.”

Lightsey said the recent EXCELebration was no doubt a success.

“We have different entities, and that’s the beauty of Petal, is that people come together to make this a good place to live,” she said. “We gave every child that came a Clifford book, and a ‘doggie bag,’ if you will.

“We had little dog bone cookies, and all our activities centered around Clifford the Big Red Dog. So that’s what we spun off of.”