The grand dame of downtown Hattiesburg – the 29-foot-tall Saenger Theater sign – has been taken down for repairs after sustaining damage from recent storms that hit the area.

Eddie Bacca – director of facilities, engineering and physical plant for the Hattiesburg Convention Commission, which runs the theater – found the damage on the morning of April 14 during an after-storm checklist of all the convention commission’s buildings. The sign was taken down that afternoon by Munn Enterprises, which will store the sign at their warehouse for repairs.

The damage was caused over the past three weeks, during the severe rains, high wind speeds and wind gusts from the inclement weather.

We believe these winds rocked the sign back and forth, which over time caused one of the welds at the top of the sign to fail,” Bacca said.

The damage to the 2.5-ton sign was reported at approximately 8:45 a.m. that morning, and Forrest Street in front of the theater was cleared of vehicles and closed to traffic by 9:15 a.m.

“Thankfully, the safety wires held; otherwise it may well have fallen down,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “Of course, that’s the purpose of the (wires); the weight of that sign probably would have caused it to fall off of the canopy … and fall into the street.

“But again, the safety wires did what they were supposed to do, and they held on to it long enough for Eddie to get up there, with the help of Munn, to remove it.”

Now, officials will inspect all of the support structures on the face of the Saenger Theater to make sure everything is in good order. Engineers also will conduct testing during that period.

“We’re confident that what gave way was the bracket that one of the safety wires was on,” Taylor said. “So if that’s the case – which we don’t know yet – the main rods that hold the weight of the sign will probably be shown to be good.

“But all that’s got to be tested and confirmed before the sign would be put back up.”

The timeframe for damage assessments and repairs has not been determined at this time.

“We can look at the structure that holds the sign, and we don’t see a lot of damage around that, where it enters the wall,” Taylor said. “That doesn’t mean it’s not there; it just means it has to be inspected very close.

“Then the main rods that hold the sign will have to be inspected. The safety wires, we know that the (weld on the) bracket on one of them broke, so all that’s got to be repaired. There’s a bit more inspection that’s going to have be done, and some engineers are going to have to do some testing, but at this point we’re confident that all the failsafe systems worked as they’re supposed to.”

In June 2014, the Saenger sign was returned to the building after a 10-week restoration, which replaced the fluorescent bulbs with more energy-efficient, light-emitting diode bulbs. Officials also repainted and re-surfaced the sign during the process.

“So with it down now, it’s a good time to (think about) refurbishing the sign while we make sure that the brackets and everything – the rods that hold it to the face of the Saenger – are all in good structural condition,” Taylor said. “Presuming that they are, and that an engineer signs off on it, then we’ll put it back.

“If not, then we’re going to have to fix that. But we don’t have that data right now.”