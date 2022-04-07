The Friendly City will soon get a new splash of color, courtesy of a new mural designed and painted by Petal Arts Council member Jodie Brickson.

The upcoming mural will be painted on the north side of the current Dollar Tree building next to Corner Market, facing West Central Avenue. Dollar Tree will soon relocate to the former CVS building at the intersection of Main Street and Central Avenue, at which point the current Dollar Tree location will be vacated.

“I’m excited that the city is a positive environment for artistic growth, and murals are not just for businesses; they’re also something that helps beautify our city,” said Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson, who is Jodie’s husband. “It also allows citizens and visitors to really enjoy what we have to offer.

“So this is a big one … and we’re trying to build upon our roots and our foundation, which is family, but also businesses and local businesses. So we’re starting with a big one downtown, and I’m excited that the arts council is heavily involved, and I’m very proud that Jodie has been working with the design, and I’m excited to see the final product.”

Although the design for the mural is still being fleshed out, preliminary sketches show the words “Downtown Petal” flanked by silhouettes walking through a park. Officials are currently working on the coloring of the mural so that it can be well-seen both day and night.

“It’s basically going to be ‘Welcome to Petal downtown,” “We belong” and “Discover,” Drew said. “That’s some of those things that really help identify that as kind of an anchor point for our murals throughout downtown.”

The new mural will be Petal’s third, following murals on The Bradshaw Agency building on West Central Avenue and Fire Station No. 3 on Mississippi 42.

“This is going to hopefully kickstart where the city is supporting and working in collaboration with the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce and some of the civic clubs,” Drew said. “(The civic clubs) will not only help do them, but a lot of times sponsor them.

“If it’s not on a city (owned) wall, it’s a business owner that’s coming forward and saying ‘I want to be part of this movement.’ And that’s what’s exciting, because as a business owner, it’s their walls, and so that’s what to me is exciting.”

Officials are currently working to finalize the design and the contract for the mural. If all goes according to plan, work on the mural will be completed in time for the city’s annual Star-Spangled Celebration for the Fourth of July.

“I know painters don’t like to paint in the bright sunlight in the Mississippi sun,” Drew said. “But if we can get done May – or at the latest, early June – then I think that will set the conditions for Petal to have a great summer.

“It kicked off other projects, because there are four or five other murals that are in the queue for business owners, and the city has walls that the mayor is excited about coming forward and saying ‘hey, let’s get the concept before us.’

“There’s’ a very deliberate process for approving a mural that goes on city property, so there’s some checks and balances. But I’m excited for that, and plus I’m just proud that Jodie and the arts council have been pushing this and leading this. We do a lot of talking, but rarely do we do things, and so when we end up doing, to me that’s progress.”