Growing up six blocks away from his local YMCA, Matt Rumph got something from his parents that he describes as probably the best gift he could have received: a membership to that organization.

That seemingly simple gesture started a passion within him that would lead to a career with the Family Y, from Illinois to Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, Missouri and most recently to Hattiesburg, where he took over as chief executive officer of the Family YMCA of Southeast Mississippi in July 2020.

“That was the place that my friends and I would go, because I’ll just be quite candid: I didn’t have a home life,” Rumph said. “My mom was a nurse – she worked 24/7 – and my dad was a vending machine guy and he was a recovering alcoholic.

“So I did as much as I could to not be at home, and the YMCA was that hospice for me. I’d be playing basketball in the gym, and when the pool opened up for open swim I’d be in the pool, and when we got told to leave because of swimming lessons, I’d be back up in the gym. So I felt like the YMCA should be there for everybody in the community, not just for kids like I was.”

One of Rumph’s first major challenges upon taking over his role as executive director was to re-establish a firm membership at the organization, which took a severe hit during the lockdown measures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. To do that, Rumph and his staff made adjustments to the facility and its programming to accommodate the social distancing policies put forth in the early days of the pandemic.

In particular, the staff concentrated on implementing cleaning measures to ensure that guests felt confident in a safe environment.

“If they come in here and they feel a little bit of hesitation, they’re not going to want to come back,” Rumph said. “That’s why we want to make sure that we’re doing our due diligence to keep the people safe and keeping their interest.

“There’s a circle of influence that everybody has in the world, and if you’re feeling safe here, then you’re going to tell your friends, and your friends are going to come back to our location. So we just need to make sure that we have a good, positive influence on everybody, and I think that shows on our programming, our response to the programming, and also the community’s faith in (the fact) that we’re doing the right thing for them.”

With Rumph’s belief that every community needs a YMCA, he is currently still working to ensure that the establishment will remain a community asset. As an example of that, Rumph would like to get to the point where residents could call the YMCA for help if they experience a community problem.

“That’s what we need to be – we need to be that asset for the community,” he said. “We’re laying the groundwork for that, and I do think we’re getting close, especially when you see that we had a Halloween event here – Trunk or Treat – and we had over a thousand people show up for it.

“(Residents) were hungry for something to get out and do, and we were able to facilitate that here in the parking lot of the YMCA.”

For those efforts and more – including training the board of directors and staff members, establishing a golf tournament, sponsoring Healthy Kids Day, supporting the Hub City Half Marathon, honoring veterans and sponsoring food drives – Rumph recently was chosen as YMCA Professional Network Regional Director of the Year. That award, which recognizes outstanding leadership in the tri-state area of Mississippi, Florida and Alabama, was recently presented to Rumph by Ann Culpepper, the director of the Petal YMCA.

“I don’t feel like I’m deserving – that’s just my personality, and I’m just doing my job,” Rumph said. “I do feel honored that my co-workers and my colleagues would recognize me with that, but I do feel that the effort I’m putting in, that’s what the association deserves.

“They brought me in here to do something, and I’m definitely not the kind of person that’ll just sit back and watch the clouds go by. I’m the one that’s out there trying to make an impact on the community that I’m in.”

Rumph has worked with the YMCA for 25 years, starting out in Illinois before heading to Wisconsin. He served as CEO at the Pocono Family YMCA in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, for 13 years before helping out the Armed Services YMCA in Missouri for four years.

“I've atched Matt enter the scene during COVID and rejuvenate the ‘Y’ and its membership,” said Col. Joseph Kinnan (Ret.), who serves as vice president of the YMCA Board of Directors. “He was confronted with many challenges, including budget deficits and eroding membership.

“The Hattiesburg ‘Y’ was a drab and life-less place when he took over. It is now clean, colorful, and well attended.”

For the foreseeable future, Rumph would like to see the YMCA grow in lockstep with the community.

“We need to get our facilities back healthy again (after COVID), and we need to be doing programming to help fill the gaps in the community – give (the residents) options or fill the gaps,” he said. “There was a passion for expansion out west (in west Hattiesburg), but we’ve got to get (the Hattiesburg and Petal) branches healthy again before we can consider possibly bringing services to the Oak Grove area.

“That’s my dream, would be to shore up the finances here and try to get this healthy, then we could start looking at where else we need to serve.”