One lucky individual will be set up for a nice Christmas, courtesy of the Petal Education Foundation’s 2021 Gift Card Tree Raffle, which gives participants the opportunity to win $1,260 in gift cards while benefiting the foundation.

Tickets for the raffle are $5 each, with all proceeds going toward the foundation’s day-to-day operational expenses.

“That’s the most basic account that we have, and it runs this place,” foundation director Leahne Lightsey said. “If we don’t have those funds, I’m not able to get more scholarships, or find donors for teacher grants, or do the work that early childhood education needs with Excel By 5, or anything that has to do with fine arts or athletics.

“All of those are our goals with the foundation. It’s always good to enhance that account, but we’re doing it now because we had two years without our big fundraiser, which is Laughter & Lagniappe.”

The gift card Christmas tree features cards from the following businesses: Texas Roadhouse, Cheesecake Factory, Visa, Olive Garden, Goodyear, Carrabba’s, Zaxby’s, Lowe’s, Sully’s, Sweet Blossom, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Taziki’s Mediterranean Café, Planet Nutrition, Dandy Dan’s, Tabella, El Rayo, The Honey Baked Ham Company, Kitchen Table, Crunch Fitness and Starbucks.

“That’s your Christmas shopping if you wanted it to be, or a shopping enhancer,” Lightsey said. “Who wouldn’t want $200 (in sporting equipment)? That’s the beauty, is that the person that wins this can just use it like cash, and go buy for your children, grandchildren, friends, yourself.

“And we have $100 worth of gas cards, so your vehicle can be filled up with gas, and then Goodyear is on here, so if you’re out for the holidays, it’s a good time to get your oil changed. There’s a $50 Honey Baked Ham, Kitchen Table is on here – it’s just kind of all around – and if you’re out shopping and you get hungry, there’s tons of restaurants on here.”

Tickets for the raffle can be purchased online at https://bit.ly3wC8vWZ. Participants can also purchase tickets at the Petal School District Central office, which is located at 115 East Central Avenue in Petal.

A drawing will be held Dec. 16 to determine the winner. The drawing will be broadcast via Facebook Live on the Petal Education Foundation Facebook page; participants do not have to be present to win.

Tickets can be purchased until the morning of the drawing.

“Somebody is going to be lucky as a dog whenever the 16th comes,” Lightsey said. “They’ll know the morning of the 16th if they got all these cards.

“Some of (the cards) are national chains – like I know we don’t have a Cheesecake Factory here – but in the summer, when you’re driving and headed to wherever you’re going, the Cheesecake Factories are right there in the larger cities.”

In addition, tickets can be purchased from Lightsey by calling (601) 325-8139.

“You don’t have to be from Petal to purchase these; I will mail them wherever, by FedEx or however I need to send them,” Lightsey said. “One thing is for sure: there’s a 100 percent chance you won’t win if you don’t get a ticket.

“And I’ll even send them a receipt and they can take if off their taxes if they don’t win – if they do win, it becomes something you can’t claim on your taxes. You can buy one (ticket) and I’m happy about that, or you can buy a thousand and I’m happier about that.”

The Petal Education Foundation was established in 1987 to assist with financial cutbacks in the Petal School District. The mission of the foundation is to enhance the quality of education in the district by providing private funding to have a positive impact on our public schools.