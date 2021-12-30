About a month ago, officials from the City of Petal consulted with Slaughter & Associates Urban Planning Consultants in Oxford to explore the option of redistricting the lines of the city’s six wards to help ensure that each ward has approximately an equal number of residents.

After the numbers were crunched, results from that study show that the city will indeed need to be redistricted so each ward can reach the ideal population of 1,838 to better comply with the one-person/one-vote principle according to the Voting Rights Act of 1965. Michael Slaughter, owner and founder of Slaughter & Associates, visited a recent meeting of the Petal Board of Aldermen to present a benchmark plan for the redistricting, which the board will study over the coming weeks before making a decision.

“The bottom line is that the city is out of balance,” Slaughter said. “We need to be less than 10 percent when we take the ideal population of the city, divide that by the six wards that you have, and that will give us an ideal population.

“Here, we’re at 18.8 percent, which probably seems like a lot … but I’ve seen way worse than that. So I’m not really surprised that it’s out of balance; we were just talking about that growth (in the most recent census).”

The redistricting process is considered every 10 years, after each census. According to the 2020 U.S. Census, Petal’s population rose to 11,010, which is up 556 residents from the 10,454 counted in the 2010 U.S. Census.

The population and makeup of each of the wards is as follows:

Ward 1: Total population is 1,857 with an ideal population of 1,838, for a variance of 19. White residents make up 67.7 percent of the ward, Black residents make up 19.6 percent, and “other” residents make up 12.7 percent.

Ward 2: Total population is 1,898 with an ideal population of 1,838, for a variance of 60. White residents make up 77.8 percent of the ward, Black residents make up 14.1 percent, and "other" residents make up 8.1 percent.

Ward 3: Total population is 1,888 with an ideal population of 1,838, for a variance of 50. White residents make up 77.3 percent of the ward, Black residents make up 12.2 percent, and "other" residents make up 10.5 percent.

Ward 4: Total population of 1,678 with an ideal population of 1,838, for a variance of -160. White residents make up 73.1 percent of the ward, Black residents make up 16 percent, and "other" residents make up 5.7 percent.

Ward 5: Total population of 2,024 with an ideal population of 1,838, for a variance of 186. White residents make up 88.8 percent of the ward, Black residents make up 5.5 percent, and "other" residents make up 5.7 percent.

Ward 6: Total population of 1,681 with an ideal population of 1,838, for a variance of -157. White residents make up 65.7 percent of the ward, Black residents make up 22.1 percent, and "other" residents make up 12.3 percent.

“Really, the wards that need to be adjusted are 4, 5 and 6,” Slaughter said. “(Ward) 6 alone is 8.5 percent, and we’d rather that be 5 percent or less.

“That doesn’t mean that wards 1, 2 and 3 can’t be adjusted, if there’s some tweaking or something we’d like to do with those to make better sense.”

Before a plan is decided upon, officials will seek public input, such as in public hearings or meetings to discuss the process with residents. That plan will be put up for public review before being adopted and implemented.

Voter rolls would then be updated accordingly.

“I think last time we did it, (Slaughter) just came in and said he’d be here from 1-4 (p.m.), and one or two aldermen would come by,” Mayor Tony Ducker. “They said, ‘hey, what if we tweaked this, what if we tweaked that?’ Last time, (Slaughter) made the comment that he didn’t want a census to decide who is in office; he wants the people to be able to decide.

“How you do that is, you don’t draw any two aldermen into the same ward or anything like that. So this could be a couple-months process; I would hope by March or April we would have something. If everything stays the same, the rubber wouldn’t really meet the road until the next election, three and a half years from now.”