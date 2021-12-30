With COVID-19 case numbers in the Hattiesburg area slightly on the rise coming off of the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, as evidenced by numbers from the Hattiesburg-area healthcare system.

Mayor Toby Barker discussed the matter via a Jan. 5 video post, where he said 75 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized at Forrest General Hospital and Merit Health Wesley. Of those 75, 17 were in the Intensive Care Unit, with six on ventilators.

Twenty-six of the hospitalized patients were fully vaccinated; of the 17 in the ICU, four were fully vaccinated, and zero of the patients on ventilators were fully vaccinated.

“It does appear that a third of these (vaccinated patients) have received two doses,” Barker said. “It’s important to remember that the definition of ‘fully vaccinated’ is still two doses.

“We know that after six months, the ability to fight off COVID-19 starts to wane, and so that’s why it’s important to get your booster shot. Now, this doesn’t include people with boosters, but these are fully vaccinated, which means two doses of Moderna or Pfizer, or one dose of (Johnson & Johnson).”

Those numbers are up from those provided a week prior, when only 17 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized and 10 were in the Intensive Care Unit.

Forrest County reported two new COVID-related deaths, for a total of 265 since the pandemic hit; Lamar County has reported a total of 140 deaths. That brings the total number of deaths in the Hattiesburg metropolitan area to 224.

“I will say that over the past five or six days, we’re seeing 80, 90, over 100 cases per day in each county,” Barker said. “Just compared to a week ago, this number was at 42 (in Forrest County), and the week before that, we were in the teens.

“Lamar County was at 36 (last week) and also in the teens the week before. Now it’s almost tripled and gone to 90.”

In Forrest County, 30,166 residents (40 percent) were fully vaccinated, while 34,015 (5 percent) had one dose. In Lamar County 36,240 residents (57 percent) were fully vaccinated, while 40,099 (6 percent) had one dose.

“Vaccination numbers are picking up a little bit,” Barker said. “We would like them to pick up a lot more, and pick up faster.”

Hattiesburg Clinic officials reported more than 800 new cases of COVID-19 in their outpatient system in the week before Barker’s address. Of those, 61 percent were unvaccinated, 29 percent had one dose or were fully vaccinated, and 10 percent were fully vaccinated with a bosster.

“The whole point is the vaccine is that no one wants to get sick, but if you get COVID, you don’t want to end up in the hospital or the iCU or worse,” Barker said. “So yes, we’re seeing people with boosters (get COVID), but we’re not seeing that necessarily translate into hospitalizations and then ICU stays and ventilators.

“Obviously, testing is going to be a big key for us over the next two weeks. We think, according to our local health folks and what they’re seeing in other places and other countries, this could continue to go up over the next two weeks. Then, hopefully numbers will start to go down.”

Testing is available at the Forrest County Health Department via appointment at covidschedule.umc.edu. Southeast Medical Rural Health Initiative also offers testing at the Family Health Center on Mondays through Fridays, and at the Minor Care Clinic on Sundays through Saturdays.

Testing also is available at any of Hattiesburg Clinic’s primary care and immediate care locations, along with Merit Health Wesley’s.

“I would encourage you not to go the ER if you are seeking testing,” Barker said. “If you can’t get an at-home test, please go to one of these (testing) spots before you show up in the ER to get a test.”