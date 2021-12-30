Officials from the Petal School District named the district’s two biggest annual award winners – the Administrator of the Year and Teacher of the Year – at the district’s Mid-Year Convocation, held Jan. 4 at the Petal Performing Arts Center adjacent to Petal High School.

Katie Charleville, who serves as the director of special services for the school district, was named Administrator of the Year, while Skye Morgan of Petal High School was named Teacher of the Year.

Charleville earned her high school diploma from Murphy High School in Mobile, Alabama, her Bachelor of Arts degree in Speech-Language Pathology from the University of Southern Mississippi, a Bachelor of Science degree in Special Education from the University of Southern Mississippi, and a Master of Science in Psychometry from William Carey College.

She taught special education for seven years at Petal Elementary School and Petal Upper Elementary School, and served as one of the school district’s psychometrists for nine years.

“I just can’t tell you how honored I am to be the Administrator of the Year,” Charlevillle told the crowd. “Me standing up here is because all of you – my special services offices, my (special education) teachers, (general education) teachers who go above and beyond to help our kids be successful.

“(This is made possible by) principals and administrators who support what we do, (school district superintendent Matt) Dillon and our core team that support all of my crazy ideas for what we can do to make things better for our special ed kids. I can’t tell you how honored I am to have worked in this district for 23 years – my entire career – and I hope to retire here. Thank you for making a difference in the lives of all kids, and for our special needs kids.”

Charleville oversees the district’s special education departments, and is the District 504 Coordinator. She also oversees the school multi-tiered system of support programs and supervises the positive behavior specialists and the school social worker.

“(Charleville), if you look at (her) calendar, she’s all over the place advocating and working closely with fellow administrators, students, teachers and families,” Dillon said. “(She) has a lot that falls under her, with the organizational chart.”

Morgan graduated from Petal High School before attending the University of Southern Mississippi, where she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree in technical theater with an emphasis in scenic design, lighting and sound. She started her teaching career and later earned a Masters in the Art of Teaching from Southern Miss.

Morgan has taught Mississippi Studies and Geography, Advanced World Geography, United States History, AP United States History, AP Government, AP Economics, American Democracy and Sociology. She also coaches the Petal High School History Bowl Team and co-sponsors the Petal High School Political Science Club, along with Greg Howard.

“Thank you guys so much,” Morgan said. “I am overwhelmed by this acknowledgement; this doesn’t even seem real.

“I want to give a shout-out to the PHS history department for all their love and support – they show me love even when I’m at my worst, and for that I’m forever grateful. I want everyone in this room to know that I’m honored to receive this recognition; however, I do not feel deserving because as I look out into this congregation, I see that I’m surrounded by phenomenal educators. That’s what makes this district great.”

Other runners-up for Teacher of the Year included Stephanie Fairley from Petal Primary School, Tarika Moffett from Petal Elementary School, Katie Watkins from Petal Upper Elementary School and Shannon Rehm from Petal Middle School. Each teacher was nominated by their peer at the school level before the winner was selected by a committee.

“What a great honor, to be selected by your peers,” Dillon said. “I don’t think there’s a better honor out there, than the people you work with every day – who see the good, the bad and the ugly – and they nominate you and recognize you in this way.”

The Mid-Year Convocation started with an inspirational video featuring longtime Petal High School teacher Si Thompson and Kathryn Daniels, a former Teacher of the Year recipient. District officials then recognized several teachers and staff members who have prevailed through turbulent times, including bouts with cancer and COVID-19, before discussing the upcoming modified calendar for the 2022-2023 school year.

Damon West, the author of “The Coffee Bean,” was the guest speaker at the event via a pre-recorded video message. “The Coffee Bean,” which was the subject of a district-wide book study this school year, teaches the lesson of impacting one’s environment in a positive way.

“One of the reasons why this year has been so good from where I’m standing right now … is because I get to follow what Petal schools are doing with the coffee bean message, all the time,” West said. “I’ve got to tell you: I love it, and do more of it.

“The world can’t have enough of making ‘coffee beans.’ Y’all are creating ‘coffee beans’ in the state of Mississippi right now, and when I hear from other school districts around y’all, they said they saw what you are doing, and they want to find out more about the ‘coffee bean’ message. Keep it up, because the world needs more of it.”