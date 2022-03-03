The partnership between the City of Petal and the Petal Sports Association continues to be a fruitful one, with PSA’s second payment of this year coming in at $37,177.

With that, in addition to the year’s first payment of $30,823, PSA has so far brought in $68,000 in the first two months of 2022. The announcement of the payments was made by PSA president Jerry DeFatta during the March 1 meeting of the Petal Board of Aldermen.

“I’m happy to present (this payment),” DeFatta said. “(That $68,000) is higher than (this time) last year by about $3,000.”

The largest expenditure PSA saw over the last quarter was for baseball equipment, which costed approximately $800. In the past, that cost was covered by the city, but that responsibility was thereafter transferred to PSA officials.

“We had a lot of things that were in bad shape, and we just needed to replace them as we’re getting ready for baseball,” DeFatta said.

As far as basketball, PSA fielded 36 teams consisting of approximately 312 participants. That equates to about 25 more students playing basketball this year than last year.

“We had a great season; the biggest challenge that we had was (a lack of) gym space,” DeFatta said. “We didn’t have the opportunity to use the YMCA for practice space as much as we had in the past; they’ve got a new group of pickleball players that has moved in on us a little bit there.

“There was a little bit of a challenge with space there, so we’ll be working, going into next year, trying to find some other opportunities here in the community to alleviate that, so that teams have the kind of practice time they need to continue to grow and get better.

“But the basketball program is really strong, and really continuing to grow, just because there aren’t a lot of places around (here) where you can do that.”

PSA officials have completed their baseball draft, and have started the process of practicing. The organization features 39 teams with players 4 to 12 years old, and 12 teams playing softball.

“So our participation there is very similar to last year,” DeFatta said. “We’re up 10 kids in softball, and up about four kids in baseball as of right now.

“I don’t really know where we’re going to end up with 13- to 15-year-old baseball; that season’s a little bit later because a lot of those kids are playing eighth grade junior varsity baseball with the middle schools. So things are going really well.”

PSA officials recently transitioned the baseball program from an independent program to Dixie Youth baseball. Prior to the independent program, PSA was under the Cal Ripken Baseball format.

“This year we made the decision to move back to Dixie Youth, and so we’re really excited about that,” DeFatta said. “I think a lot of us grew up playing Dixie Youth, and had a little bit of success doing that, so it’s kind of nice to be back in familiar territory.

“Every year, they select different locations for their district tournaments and state tournaments, and typically your first-year locations don’t get the opportunity to host a tournament. So we didn’t ask for one and didn’t bid on one, but because of our facility and having the right size and the right makeup, they’ve awarded us a district tournament. It just so happens it’s going to be July 1st through the 4th right there at the sportsplex at (the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex), and we’re expecting from seven to 12 teams to participate in that.”

PSA officials also are gearing up for football, which they hope will be played on the field at Petal High School.

“That will give us the opportunity to play on one of the best fields in the area, so that would be a great experience for our students and our community,” DeFatta said. “We’re excited about that partnership with the schools.”

In September 2021, officials from the Petal Parks and Recreation Department announced PSA’s revenues came in at $37,000 with one quarter left in the 2020-21 fiscal year - the highest amount the organization had seen since forming its partnership with the City of Petal.

That momentum carried into the fourth quarter of 2021, which garnered $23,736, bringing the association’s yearly total to $126,452. That number was $22,000 more than PSA generated throughout the duration 2020.

“That’s good numbers, and it shows the growth of our program,” Mayor Tony Ducker said. “I think with some of the things we’re working on for the next few months, we’ll hear some improvements to that as well.

“We ‘test-ran’ this enough to know that there are some other sports we would like to add long-term; we would like to see something along the lines of soccer. We don’t want to do it to early, to where we’re not ready for it, so we want to be able to start something up in a way that it would last and be able to perpetuate itself. It’s been a great partnership … and we’re very appreciative of the people that serve on the PSA board.”