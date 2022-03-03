The Petal Board of Aldermen has agreed to table a request from Jimmie Dale Odom – one of Forrest County’s most prominent landowners – to allow conditional use for used automobile sales at his property at 405 West Central Avenue in Petal.

With that decision, which was made via a 6-1 vote at the March 1 board meeting, aldermen will take some time to review options for the site, which is located across from the Anything Automotive building. Odom, who was given 30 days in November to move several inoperable and tagless cars from the area, has made some progress on that front, but officials have recently expressed that not enough has been done.

“I cannot comprehend why this board would consider allowing this property to go back to its original state,” Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele said. “We just spent months forcing the owner to clean up the property.

“The owner made it clear that he did not think we should be able to make him clean his property and that he didn't see any problems with it the way it was. He tried a number of ways to avoid doing what we needed him to do and was extremely obstinate towards the board’s legal orders.”

Greg Craven, who has worked with Odom for years and wants to open a Medicare insurance business on the site, told the board that Odom is ready to get rid of many of his vehicles. In order to do that legally, however, Odom must be allowed to have a dealership.

‘A lot of his stuff requires inspections, so it gets kind of complicated to take it to the highway patrol and make sure all the VIN numbers are in place and that kind of thing,” Craven said. “So we’d like to have a dealership here.

“We do a mid-line (business); we’re not a high-end dealership. We’d have some stuff that high school students could afford, and middle-class folks could afford. We’re not going to do real expensive, $30,000 or $40,000 vehicles. Our specialty is $8,000 to about $16,000.”

Craven said Odom is willing to work with the board to clean up the property, because Odom – who is in his 80s – doesn’t want to leave the issue behind for someone else.

“We’ve cleaned everything of his out, so there’s nothing there was there before, but we’d like to have the opportunity to show you what we could do to help eliminate and get rid of his inventory,” Craven told the board. “And if you don’t do this, somebody else is going to be dealing with it down the road.

“If we don’t establish the ability to get rid of it now, we’re just kicking the can down the road for (Odom’s) daughter or someone else to deal with. The market is really high right now, so this is a great opportunity for him to eliminate the cars that he has, because prices are so high.”

Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock said since Odom’s recent work at the site, the area looks better now than it has in quite some time. Because of that, Bullock said he is willing to work with Odom and Craven, as long as the property doesn’t revert to its previous state.

“It’s taken a long time to get the results and the progress to where we are now,” Bullock said. “We don’t want to go backwards.”

Steele said it took months of work to get almost 100 cars removed from the site, and he is against the idea of any more being brought in.

“I have lived here a long time and that area has never looked as good as it does right now,” he said. “Why would we allow the same person to move the same cars back to the same property that we just forced him to clean up?

“If we allow these cars to return, they can legally stay there and the board will lose the power to do what we just did in order to clean up the area – an area that is one of the main entryways into our city.”