A Petal resident is looking to bring a unique, new recreational concept to the Friendly City: a sports complex that would include a baseball and a soccer field, as well as several racetracks for go-karts, remote control boats and planes, tether cars and the like.

Gerard Hansen discussed the concept with Mayor Tony Ducker and the Petal Board of Aldermen at a recent town hall meeting, where he said he would like to partly fund the project with help from the recently-implemented 3-percent tax increase at Petal restaurants. Hansen suggested the Petal River Park, which sits on approximately 70 acres on the Leaf River, as a possible site for the endeavor.

“Since the city’s got that 3 percent tax that’s going toward recreation and tourism, I figured something like this could kind of kill two birds with one stone,” said Hansen, who is originally from New Orleans and has lived in Petal for 25 years. “We’d have a family recreation area, plus people could come in from out of town for these races, and that could help the local economy with the local gas stations and restaurants and that kind of stuff.”

A design drawn up by Hansen shows other amenities such as a “Daytona oval,” an “Indianapolis oval,” a dragstrip, a tennis court, a carting track and a junior dragster dragstrip. The design was inspired, in part, by Hansen’s work on the upcoming Mississippi Raceway Park in Lux, which is expected to include a National Hot Rod Association event drag race, various road racing events as well as the potential for various levels of stock car, sports car, motorcycle and sprint car competition.

That $30 million project is expected to be complete by Memorial Day 2023 and will offer seating for 40,000 fans, luxury hospitality suites, on-site condos and an RV campground.

“We’ve got baseball fields in (Petal), and not that there’s anything wrong with baseball fields, but not everybody is interested in baseball,” Hansen said. “Maybe we can spread the money around, and if we get enough people who are interested in automobile racing and motorsports, (we can make this happen).

“A baseball diamond has first, second and third base and home plate, and a football field is a hundred yards, and they’re the same. But this concept, you can run on an oval track one day, you can run on a road course the next day, you can run on a different oval track the next day. You’ve got different configurations of the course, or you can run on the dragstrip.”

In addition to go-karts, Hansen owns remote-controlled airplanes and boats, the types of which could be used at his proposed site.

“RC boat racing is big, and we need stuff for people to do,” he said. “And it can stimulate the economy, because who knows what kind of hobby shop might be going, or someone might start their own carting shop and sell carts, or radio-controlled boats and airplanes.

“You’d have a place where people could go out there and use them. If you’ve got a radio-controlled boat, what do you do with it? You watch it get dusty in the garage, (because there’s nowhere to bring them currently).”

Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles said Hansen’s concept is a great idea, although it would take some significant funding to get it off the ground.

“(Hansen) wants help to put that in, and I think it’d be really interesting,” he said. “Particularly, it’s something that none of the surrounding areas have, so that’s one of the biggest appeals to me, is that Petal would be able to get something that no other city or area is catering to.

“So that would be special. It’s just a big cost, and so chances are, it would be a little further down the road for us being able to do it now.”

In addition, Hansen would like to bring a soap box derby race to Ogilsvie Street, near Petal Upper Elementary School.

“There’s that big, big hill, and I made four runs down there in a derby car the other day, just to see if it would be feasible to run it on that hill,” he said. “That hill is actually steeper, longer and faster than the hill in Akron, (Ohio, where the Derby Downs is held). A motorcycle cop from the Petal Police Department came up and I asked him if he had a radar gun … and I pushed off the hill, and he’s at the end of it.

“He clocks me at 36 miles an hour, so I’d like to do a soap box derby race. I actually have a temporary course laid out at Friendly Park and around the skate park. It comes out to be exactly a quarter of a mile, so you can run four laps and it’ll be a mile.”