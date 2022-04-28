In early April, Petal High School senior Ritchie Yang was named as one of the school’s two STAR Students for the 2021-22 school year – along with Archer Taylor – by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Federation.

Now, just a month later, Yang has received another honor: being selected as one of 620 semifinalists in the United States to advance to the final round of the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Competition. Yang made the cut as a semifinalist from almost 3.7 million graduating high school seniors, more than 5,000 of whom who were identified as candidates for the program.

“Honestly, I was not really expecting to get it,” Yang said. “I knew most of the people on there, and I thought they were extremely well-qualified, so I didn’t believe that I had a chance.

“I thought me being selected as a candidate was already good, but I didn’t think I really had a chance at getting semifinalist. So it’s kind of like a nice surprise.”

The U.S. Presidential Scholars Program was established in 1964, by executive order of the president, to recognize and honor some of our nation's most distinguished graduating high school seniors. In 1979, the program was extended to recognize students who demonstrate exceptional talent in the visual, creative, and performing arts.

In 2015, the program was again extended to recognize students who demonstrate ability and accomplishment in career and technical education fields. Each year, up to 161 students are named as Presidential Scholars, one of the nation's highest honors for high school students.

“I didn’t really know about it until I was a candidate,” Yang said. “They select the top 20 boys and the top 20 girls in your state, based off standardized tests – either the ACT or the SAT.

“In January, I got an email from the (Mississippi) Department of Education about me being selected as a candidate, and from there you had to fill out an application with four questions. Then we got to select a teacher that was the most influential to us.”

Yang selected Tiffany Lawrence, who teaches mathematics at the high school, as his most influential teacher.

“I felt like she was really influential on me as a person, not just in the classroom,” Yang said.

If selected, Yang will be honored at the National Recognition Program in Washington, D.C. in June, where he will receive the U.S. Presidential Scholars Medallion to commemorate the achievement.

“We are so Panther Proud of Ritchie’s selection as semifinalist,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “This is a tremendous accomplishment that requires a lot of hard work and dedication. Ritchie has achieved many great milestones and is a shining example to others. The sky’s the limit for his future.”

Upon graduation, Yang will pursue a degree in computer science, although he has not yet decided on an institute of higher learning.

“I’m still choosing, so I don’t know for sure yet,” he said.

The STAR program – formally known as the Student Teacher Achievement Recognition program – is designed to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi through the Education Celebration.