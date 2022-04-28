With no members of Hattiesburg City Council yet voicing opposition to the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act – and Mayor Toby Barker fully on board with the initiative – officials from the City of Hattiesburg are ensuring proper zoning laws are in place in preparation for the arrival of medical marijuana businesses in the city.

The matter was addressed at the May 2 council meeting by Ann Jones, who serves as chief administrative officer for the city. Jones said the city must be sure to establish appropriate zones – in most cases, B-3, B-4 and B-5 – and incentivize cultivation in industrial zones, give the requirement that all cultivation must occur in buildings and not outdoors.

“Medical cannabis will be regulated through the (Mississippi) Department of Health, and … they are to have their regulations adopted by June 22, and they are to have a process in place to begin taking applications 30 days after that,” Jones said. “The (Mississippi) Department of Revenue will have their regulations by July 2.

“In essence, it delineates six kinds of businesses that can be generated, and (we have to ask) what does medical cannabis mean to the city, and what is our responsibility to medical cannabis. The short answer of that is, it relates to zoning, as it would relate to the development and operation of these six types of businesses.”

Those types of businesses are as follows:

Cultivation: Indoor growing only. Conditional use would be allowed in agricultural zones because cultivation is required to be inside of a building. Conditional use would be based on odor prevention and disallowing cannabis product or waste to be stored inside of the building.

Processor: Processes and extracts from raw materials. Permitted with conditions in industrial zones or A-! general agricultural zones. Agricultural zones are only permitted if combined with cultivating, and an odor prevention plan must be put in place to mitigate odor from leaving the building.

Lab: Research, development and testing. Permitted with conditions in industrial zones, A-1 general agricultural zones and B-5 regional business zones. Conditions are as above.

Dispensary: Retail sales. Permitted in B-3 community business, B-4 downtown business and B-5 regional business zones. Locations adjacent to residentially-zoned properties require permission of the Hattiesburg Planning Commission.

Transporter: Transports cannabis products. Permitted with conditions in all industial zones. Conditions are as above.

Disposal: Disposes of cannabis products. Cannabis-related transportation will not be regulated any differently than any other transportation business by the city.

City officials also must ensure that definitions of cannabis will be consistent with state law, that multi-use integrations are addressed, and that reasonable conditions are applied relating to time, place and manner, including environmental concerns.

“When we look at, in our land code, the definition of cannabis, we will follow the legislation, the language and the definition of cannabis as it was adopted by the (Mississippi) Legislature,” Jones said. “We’re trying to use a large degree of reasonableness as we establish these zones for these varying types of businesses related to medical cannabis.

“We’re trying to use the land code as it exists today without terribly modifying the document.”

Other local regulations include the establishment of a local licensing fee and the prohibition of cannabis imagery on signage. In addition, pharmacies will not be allowed to dispense because of federal regulations, and state incentives are prohibited.

“As you can imagine, the licensing fee for these type businesses will have to stay fairly consistent with other licensing and permitting fees that we already have on the books,” Jones said. “But I think it’s fair to say that these licenses may carry a bit more, or a larger degree of, work from the administrative standpoint, to even our police from a security standpoint.”

Mississippi voters overwhelmingly approved the use of medical marijuana during the November 2020 general election, but that effort was soon nullified by the Mississippi Supreme Court. However, the cannabis act was recently approved by both chambers of the Mississippi Legislature – the House and the Senate – and was signed into law shortly thereafter by Gov. Tate Reeves.

Officials from the Town of Sumrall recently opted out of the act, while Lumberton Mayor Quincy Rogers has said he fully supports the measure. The Petal Board of Aldermen is expected to have a work session regarding the matter in the near future.

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, said he is reluctant to speak for the board as a whole, but he expects the county to follow the governor’s decree. Meanwhile, the Lamar County Board of Supervisors recently chose to opt in to the act.