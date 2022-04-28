The flagship school of the Petal School District has once again earned state and national recognition, as Petal High School was recently named by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 high school in the Hattiesburg metro area, No. 3 in Mississippi high schools and in the top 40 percent nationwide.

Ranking factors included College Readiness Index Rank, College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank, State Assessment Proficiency Rank, State Assessment Performance Rank and Graduation Rate Rank.

“It’s just so exciting to see the fruits of our labor to be acknowledged,” said Matt Dillon, superintendent of the Petal School District. “Our teachers and administration and entire support staff work extremely hard, and this was a great way to recognize their efforts, to have this accomplishment and recognition.

“Also, I think it’s a reminder too, that we put so much value in our Pre-K through 12 experience, and some of these students that are a part of this ranking system and these scores (have been) a part of our family and our district since they got into education. So I think that’s important too, that a lot of teachers had a hand in this – a lot of administration and support staff, and of course the families of the students do an amazing job of trusting and buying in to what they do.”

The following is a list of how Petal High School performed nationally and statewide out of 17,843 nationally-ranked schools and 227 schools that were ranked in Mississippi:

College Readiness Index Rank: No. 6 in the state and No. 4,716 in the nation.

College Curriculum Breadth Index Rank: No. 10 in the state and No. 5,110 (tie) in the nation.

State Assessment Proficiency Rank: No. 11 in the state and No. 669 (tie) in the nation.

State Assessment Performance Rank: No. 12 in the state and No. 1,083 in the nation.

Graduation Rate Rank: No. 21 in the state and No. 6,313 in the nation.

“There’s no question; the relationships (teachers) build with students is second to none, where they get to know them, they love them, they pour into them, they care about them, they work with the parents, all for the same goal,” Dillon said. “And then our students respond just at a high level – they don’t want to let their teachers down, they buy in to all that’s going on at the school and in the classrooms, and then from there they just perform at a really high level.

“We’re all about being the best we can be in our state, but what I really like, too, is to be Top 10 percent nationally of all high schools in the nation. That’s special, because we have some of the best and brightest students, and for us to be recognized on the national stage with our efforts at Petal High School – and also as a foundation that’s been set with the other schools in our district – that’s very special.”

Petal High School serves students in grades nine through 12 in the Petal School District.

“Every year, we continue to grow, and that’s what it’s about – we want the best for our students,” Dillon said. “It’s not about test scores; it’s about growing students and giving them every opportunity to be successful, and I can’t say enough about what our teachers do.

“They go above and beyond, and our administration provides the resources and support needed. All the support staff, in every facet, helps us perform at a high level, and then our students respond and they work extremely hard. It’s a great system, and it’s a great combination of everything working together.”