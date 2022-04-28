In March of last year, officials from Pearl River Community College’s Forrest County campus, Forrest Health and the Forrest County Board of Supervisors announced the creation of the LPN to RN Bridge Program to help address the nursing shortage in the area.

Just over a year later, that program – which allows any person with a Licensed Practical Nurse certification to attend PRCC to become a Registered Nurse – has now been expanded to house 30 RNs and 30 LPNs. The expansion was announced at the May 2 meeting of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors.

“We’re going to expand our nursing program to be the full gamut of courses that we offer for our RN program,” said Jana Causey, vice president for Forrest County operations at PRCC. “We’ll have all the possibilities to become an RN, and we’re trying to be flexible for our students, so that those who are working and those that have obligations, we can provide a really good education for them to join the healthcare industry and meet the needs of our local hospital (Forrest General).

“It’s exciting for us, because we have that option for our (licensed) practical nurses, but we’re also going to have the option for students to come into the RN program that meet those qualifications. So now we’ll have two different options: they can apply directly into the program, and if they would like an alternate route, they can go through our practical nursing program and enter in the Bridge program. So we’ll have the full associate degree nursing program at the Forrest County campus, and this will be the first time (for that).”

The LPN to RN Bridge Program uses students’ education and experience as a starting point and offers in-depth curriculum at an accelerated pace. Under the program, students take classes at the PRCC campus before going to work at Forrest General Hospital.

“I couldn’t be more excited, especially knowing that we’ve been on the cusp of a nursing shortage, and it only gets greater as we move toward (the year) 2025 in the nation,” said Phyllis Chambers-Berry, chief nursing officer at the hospital. “So (it’s great) to have programs like this that support our hometown and be able to support or community, as well as the students – they get an opportunity to gain scholarships.”

David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors, addressed the nursing shortage and thanked Forrest General Hospital and PRCC for offering the LPN to RN Bridge Program.

“For you to get the national accreditation to teach registered nurses on the Forrest County campus could not be better news for the Pine Belt,” he told Causey. “We thank you so much for your efforts – you put in for grant opportunities, you (worked with) us and Forrest Health, and you’re a hard worker and have done a great job for our Forrest County campus.

“Recently, we expanded the workforce development program that helps us with economic development projects – when investors come in and look, they want to be sure that we have the ability to train those workers to do what they need them to do. You’ve been great in that regard, and now to step up and help the entire healthcare system in the Pine Belt is very big, and we’re very proud of it.”

Officials also announced in March 2021 the extension of the County Assistance Tuition Program, in which supervisors and officials from the City of Hattiesburg allot money to give students the opportunity to attend PRCC for free for four semesters. The funds help offset the cost of tuition; for example, any tuition that is not covered by scholarships or other means will be taken care of by the program. Last year, supervisors gave $125,000 to that program.

The County Assistance Tuition Program is open to any Forrest County resident who recently graduated or received their GED.

“We need to honor that agreement first, but if there’s money left over, I would like to be able to apply that to nurses or individuals who are trying to re-skill or find the opportunity to go to school,” Causey said. “It’s really expensive to go to nursing school – it’s still cheaper with us than anybody around, but there are still considerable barriers to completing that education.

“So I would like to be able to offer this to those students. We probably won’t be able to do it for all (of them), but we’ll take a look and see what we can do for students.”

For more information on the County Assistance Tuition Program, visit www.prcc.edu or call (601) 554-5555.