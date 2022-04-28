Officials from the City of Petal are still seeking solutions to the flooding that has plagued the downtown area of the city during rain events, in particular the areas of Kola Street, East 2nd Avenue and Stevens Street.

Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele – whose ward receives the majority of the flooding – addressed the issue at the May 3 meeting of the Petal Board of Aldermen, when he said city engineer John Weeks provided the board with some information regarding the flooding, but no solutions have been offered. Steele is now asking for a cost-analysis for a solution.

“Anything I take before the board, I usually have an engineer look at it first, because I’m not an engineer,” Steele told the board. “I know there are solutions; I’ve presented those, but not as an engineer – as an alderman.

“I know this can get fixed – I absolutely know this for a fact. So I think we’re asking the engineer the wrong way; what’s the right way to ask that? We want a solution for this problem – what size should that culvert be, how much will it cost and that kind of thing. Because I’m not getting any of that.”

Mayor Tony Ducker said the problem is that there is an approximately 70-yard run with less than a foot drop from where the water is going to where it is gathering. Ducker said although the water is leaving the affected area, it is not doing so in a timely enough fashion.

“We do have the water going in an area that we would prefer it not to, but no matter what we do in the ditches, it’s still going to go in that area,” he said. “I’m disappointed in the report myself.”

Steele said he has previously presented plans to the board to alleviate the issue of flooding, in particular the Steele Plan, which is designed to aid stormwater runoff throughout Ward 1 by way of creating and maintaining ditches and channels. On Sept. 21 of last year, aldermen voted 4-3 to approve the completion, by December of that year, in three areas that become inundated after rainfalls: the area from George Street to Stevens Street, the area just north of Kola Street, and the area from Williams Street to Woodside Drive.

“I need something that we can vote to have put out for bid,” Steele said. “That’s not what I’m getting back from the engineer right now, but I thought that’s what we had asked for.”

A couple of days after Steele presented that plan, Ducker vetoed it, saying the proposed timeline was not adequate to perform the ditch work needed to relieve flooding in certain areas of the city.

Aldermen Craig Bullock, Steve Stringer and Mike Lott voted against Steele’s proposal, also expressing doubts that the work could be completed within that timeline.

“I can assure you, under any circumstances, John isn’t going to say anything contrary to what the evidence is,” Ducker told Steele. “Obviously he has liability if he were to do something of that nature.

“If it were to cost me ten to twelve thousand dollars to make it a little better, hey, that’s something I can hang my hat on. But an estimated $30,000, that’s something I’m going to bring before the board. If it’s the will of the board to spend that money in this manner, (then that’s fine).”

Steele said the flooding problem in downtown Petal is not unique or unusual; however, he feels like the engineer’s report is not adequate to fix the issue.

“The data that was provided is nothing more than the ground elevation,” he said. “I think that in the downtown area, we need to be made more aware of what the ground table is … to get an appropriate drainage system for the area.

“Just simply going by the elevations of the land, that’s not going to work. But there are methods to irrigate and drain out flat lands. I’ve had independent engineers look at this, and I know John is very capable and a really smart guy, and I know he can come up with a solution for this.”

Steele said there is nothing preventing city officials from lowering the main ditch in the Steele Plan – which runs from the corner of East 2nd Avenue and Kola Street to Greens Creek – to alleviate the flooding in that neighborhood.

“There’s nothing preventing us from lowering that ditch and allowing that entire area to drain out into Greens Creek,” he said. “But I’d like to see that ditch clean first and how it was, because the problem may not be as bad as we think.

“We have some really tall trees in there, and we need to get that out first.”

However, Ducker said that may cost $150,000 or more for that measure.

“We’ve got property easements; we’ve got several issues,” he said. “I want to see it clean as best as it can, but when I walk that ditch, it just doesn’t jump out that you’re having a blocking issue.”

Steele said he will get with Weeks in the near future to try to get the work out to bid as soon as possible.