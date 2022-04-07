Officials from the City of Petal recently met with the Forrest County Board of Supervisors to request and coordinate for beautification projects on the Petal side of the upcoming East Hardy Street bridge that will connect The Friendly City and Hattiesburg over the Leaf River.

Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson, Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer, Mayor Tony Ducker and Valerie Wilson, who serves as executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, attended the April 4 board meeting to ask for measures such as tree- and bush-lined medians in the project.

“Whatever the city does – and it’s going to take funding, whether it be private, city, state, grants or federal, or civic organizations to help step up – that’s on us to finalize what we want our southern entrance (into the city) to look like,” Brickson said. “This is no different from what Valerie and the chamber have been working on for years, to try to improve our entrances to make us a better city.

“The first piece of the puzzle was re-establishing the medians as part of the bridge project, because that’s part of the pot of money that’s not in the city.”

Brickson said the added green space – along with turning the current East Hardy Street bridge into a walking/riding/venue space for pedestrians once the new bridge is finished – will turn the intersection of South Main Street and Carterville Road into a boulevard-type section of that stretch of road.

“Everything else we do to it – potential parking, potential kayak (launch) or boardwalk, or boat ramp, a restroom site with new signs or art – will kind of redefine our southern entrance,” Brickson said. “That (old) bridge will be a centerpiece of that river on that side. I have to focus on roads and water and sewer … but if you don’t have the heart of the city, then it’s a boring, boring city.

"I’m just excited that we have opportunities down there, and it’s really an opportunity to start asking what we want to do down there and what we want our southern entrance to look like.”

Petal officials will now wait for engineers to work out the details and numbers for the request before hopefully getting final approval from supervisors.

Work is currently underway on the new bridge, which is a collaboration between the City of Petal, the City of Hattiesburg and Forrest County. If all goes according to plan, the $15.2 million bridge will be completed by March 2023.

The project will see a new roadway beginning on East Hardy Street just east of Lee Street before going over the river just south of the current bridge. The roadway will stop just north of Carterville Road in Petal.

The current 70-year-old bridge, which sees approximately 10,000 vehicles per day, will remain open to traffic until the new bridge is finished. The design will feature archways at both ends with the words “Forrest County” on the front.

“It should be good for generations to come,” said David Hogan, president of the Forrest County Board of Supervisors. “With it being free-spanning, we don’t have to worry about the river’s undercurrent compromising the structural soundness of the bridge.”

Officials had originally considered demolishing the current bridge, but after learning that endeavor would cost approximately $1 million, the decision was made to leave the structure and transform it into a pedestrian bridge. The funds for that project will come from the Leaf and Bouie Redevelopment District, which was recently established to take the taxes from each side of the Leaf and Bouie rivers and reinvest them back into those areas of Hattiesburg, Petal and Forrest County.

“I think we have an opportunity, and it might take five years to fully develop it, or 10 years,” Brickson said. “I’m fine with it taking 10 years, as long as we have a plan.”

Funds for the project came from a 2018 special session of the Mississippi Legislature, when members of that board passed House Bill 1. That bill used an emergency bridge and replacement fund – known as the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund – as part of the Mississippi Modernization Act of 2018. Forrest County’s receipt of the $15.2 million was announced in late January 2019 during a news conference near the site of the bridge.

The East Hardy Street bridge was one of the Forrest County road and bridge projects listed on an emergency list for repairs and one of 163 across Mississippi to receive funding that was channeled through the Mississippi Department of Transportation. The $15.2 million allotted to Forrest County was the largest for any county in the state.