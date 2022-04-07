Going into this year’s Scouting for Food event, Cub Scout officials expected to top the previous event, when Cub Scout Pack 90 set up at two Corner Market locations and collected 2,867 pounds of nonperishable food and $365 for Edwards Street Fellowship Center in Hattiesburg.

It’s safe to say that expectation was met on April 9 and 10, when Pack 90 was joined by Pack 45 from Sumrall, Pack 97 from Oak Grove and Pack 93 of Hattiesburg to double last year’s total during the first day of the event. Scouts worked at four Corner Market locations – midtown Hattiesburg, Oak Grove, Bellevue and Lincoln Road – as well as Walmart on U.S. 98 to again benefit Edwards Street, as well of Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis.

“A core element of scouting – a core pillar – is service to the community,” said Zach Ross, executive director for the Pine Burr Area Council, which serves 17 counties. “Scouting outdoors is the hook to get kids involved, but once they’re involved, one of the things we try to encourage is of course development of character to turn them into the leaders of tomorrow.

“One of the ways we do that is teaching service to community. It’s one thing to be successful in life, but it’s another thing to be significant and have a role in the community that is significant. That’s really what we’re trying to teach them today, is how community service can be significant to the community that you’re a part of.”

During the event, patrons of the five stores were able to purchase select items, such as canned, nonperishable fruit, soup and vegetables, and drop them off with the scouts upon leaving. Other items included foodstuffs like oatmeal, pasta, dry beans, peanut butter and powdered milk.

“Our scouts are out and giving a sheet of paper to customers as they go in these stores,” Ross said. “It has suggested items that those organizations need.

“Then we collect them and take them to those organizations.”

Cub Scouts Darren Jones, Nate Lin and Derek Jones were part of the crew stationed at the Corner Market in midtown Hattiesburg.

“We love serving the community and helping lots of people,” Derek Jones said. “We enjoy being out here and helping the people when they walk through, and we hand them this paper and tell them it’s for (disadvantaged) people.

“When they come out, we say ‘have a great day.’’

Darren Jones also said he enjoys helping people.

“When they come out with a lot of groceries, we can help them carry their groceries,” he said.

Scouting for Food is an ongoing annual program of the Boy Scouts of America that was initiated in 1985 by the Greater Saint Louis Area Council. Generally, Scouting for Food takes place on two consecutive weekends, with scouts distributing bags or door hangers to spread the word about the drive during the first weekend.

On the second weekend, scouts will set up at a location to collect the food, or in some cases, pick up the food from homes.

“The kids love it,” said Marcus McLelland, Cubmaster of Pack 90. “We talk to the scouts about what it is they’re doing, and they understand that this is benefitting others who may be going through a hard time right now.

“They understand that we’re doing this to help other people, and they had a great time. They really enjoyed it.”