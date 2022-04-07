The Petal Board of Alderman recently voted to move around more than $3 million in funds that will, in part, allow the city to begin using the recently-implemented 3 percent tax increase at Petal restaurants for several projects at the Robert E. Russell Sports Complex on Hillcrest Drive.

Those fund transfers, which were approved at the April 5 board meeting, will see the use of $1 million from the city’s general fund, the transfer of $1.2 million into a capital project fund, and the creation of a new bank account to move $1 million into a reserve fund.

The $1.2 million in the capital fund will be used for measures such as new soccer fields and a splash park at the sports complex.

“Then, we’re going to pay ourselves back out of that 3 percent (tax),” Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles said. “So basically, we want to give a whole bunch of money to that 3 percent fund so that we can go ahead and build a lot of the things we wanted to build, and then pay ourselves back into our general fund over time.

“We’re going to pay ourselves back … over time, after we’ve built everything we want to build. We just want people to see what that tax accomplishes, and make sure that we go ahead and get some attractions and resources for Petal as quickly as possible.”

The 3 percent tax increase was approved in early August 2021, when 74 percent of voters voted in favor of the measure during a special election. Unofficial records from Petal City Hall showed that 457 residents voted in the election; of that, 344 voted for the measure and 113 voted against it.

The tax, which required a 60 percent voter approval to pass, is expected to bring $750,000 in extra revenue to the city each year. The funds raised from the tax are going toward the city’s Parks and Recreation Department, which allows the city to maintain that department at its current level.

That, in turn, frees up money in the city’s fund for other areas, such as the police department, fire department or infrastructure. The tax began to be collected in October 2021.

“I’m extremely excited about being able to do this (at the sports complex),” Nobles said. “Instead of waiting years to be able to raise the funds to accomplish this, we have the money in the bank now.

“So we’re going to go ahead and give our residents the things we promised, and since we’re paying ourselves back, there will be no added cost or interest or anything like that. It’s strictly a win, from our perspective.”

To gauge the public’s response to the project, city officials will hold a town hall meeting on the subject at 6 p.m. April 26 at Petal Civic Center on South Main Street.

“We’re going to discuss any ideas the public has on what they would like to see done with that 3 percent (tax), as well as share our own,” Nobles said. “So that’s where they’ll get to talk to us about the ball fields and everything we’re doing at the Russell Sports Complex.”

The $1 million in the general fund will be used to pay off two bonds, which is expected to save $8,000 in interest and free up $110,000 in the next budget.The $1 million in the reserve fund will be used for emergency events such as natural disasters.

“We’ll leave (that) alone so that the city always has something to fall back on,” Nobles said.

In addition, at the April 5 board meeting, aldermen approved a pay raise for firefighters, as well as to send two water and sewer projects out to bid.