In an effort to be more accessible to residents – and make it easier for issues to be addressed – officials from the City of Petal have instituted an Action Line that dials directly to City Hall.

The line is available for non-emergency matters such as potholes, debris pickup, and other issues. Upon calling the line at (601) 475-1926, residents will be able to leave a message that will be checked by officials every morning on business days.

“It’s just little things, like (fixing road) signs – anything that doesn’t need a 911 call,” Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles said. “Typically, you would call your alderman or something like that, which you’re still absolutely welcome to do.

“But if it’s the weekend and you see something that you think needs to be addressed, call the city Action Line and leave a voicemail. It’s another avenue (for residents). A lot of people don’t realize that they can get in touch with their alderman, or their alderman might be tied up and working on something else."

During regular business hours, residents can still use the city’s regular contact methods. Emergencies will continued to be handled by 911.

“This (Action Line) is an avenue for residents to call and leave a message for city hall, and that will go directly to the (department) directors it needs to reach. So if there’s major damage to a road, city hall will that message and it will go straight to (Public Works director) Mike Trest, and they’ll be able to act on it rather quickly.”