At the inaugural local Scouting for Food event in November 2020, Cub Scout Pack 90 set up shop at two Corner Market locations, where they where they raised 2,867 pounds of nonperishable food and $365 for Edwards Street Fellowship Center in Hattiesburg.

Scout officials expect to top even that this year, as Pack 90 will partner with three other local scout troops to expand to four Corner Market stores and the Walmart on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg. All food collected during the drive – which will be held from 1-5 p.m. April 9 and 10 – will again benefit Edwards Street, as well as Homes of Hope for Children in Purvis.

“The response from the community (at the first event) was really good, and this year we’re wanting to go even bigger,” said Marcus McLelland, Cubmaster of Pack 90. “This year, we’re partnering up with Pack 45 in Sumrall, Pack 97 in Oak Grove and Pack 93 in Hattiesburg.

“We’re really hoping to see another great response from the community to benefit both of these organizations. The response from the Pine Belt was amazing, and we’re hoping to go back and do it again to benefit even more (organizations).”

Scouting for Food is an ongoing annual program of the Boy Scouts of America that was initiated in 1985 by the Greater Saint Louis Area Council. Generally, Scouting for Food takes place on two consecutive weekends, with scouts distributing bags or door hangers to spread the word about the drive during the first weekend. On the second weekend, scouts will set up at a location to collect the food, or in some cases, pick up the food from homes.

This year’s local effort will take place at the following Corner Market locations: Bellevue, Old Highway 11, Lincoln Road and midtown Hattiesburg. A fifth location will be set up at Walmart on U.S. 98 in Hattiesburg.

During the event, scouts will hand out a list of needed items to patrons of those stores, who can purchase said items and drop them off on the way out of the store. That includes items such as canned, non-perishable fruit, soup and vegetables.

Scout officials also are requesting foodstuffs like oatmeal, pasta, dry beans, peanut butter and powdered milk.

“If they care to pick up one of these items, or anything – of course they’re not bound to that list,” McLelland said. “On their way out, they can drop them off at our table.”

McLelland said events such as Scouting for Food exemplify the mission of scouts across the country.

“All scouts take an oath to help other people at all times,” McLelland said. “That’s one of the core teachings of the scouts organizations, is helping other people, and service to community.

“That’s what we’re doing here, is our scouts are serving their community by doing these food drives to benefit others.”

McLelland also said the scouts took extremely well to the previous food drive, and are looking forward to the upcoming event.

“The kids love it,” he said. “We talk to the scouts about what it is they’re doing, and they understand that this is benefitting others who may be going through a hard time right now.

“They understand that we’re doing this to help other people, and they had a great time. They really enjoyed it.”