The Petal Board of Aldermen has voted to amend three sections of the City of Petal’s Code of Ordinances that will allow individuals to apply for permits for alcohol sales at two sites in the city: Petal River Park and Clinton Park, the green space adjacent to Petal Family Dentistry on South Main Street.

The move, which was approved at the April 19 board meeting, amends Sections 4-2, 4-4 and 4-8 of the code of ordinances, which disallow the possession, sale or consumption of beer and light wine, as well as open containers.

“I supported, with my vote, (Mayor Tony Ducker’s) agenda item; the mayor had this put on the agenda,” Ward 5 Alderman Drew Brickson said. “I think he laid some very valid groundwork on why it’s important to have this option within our city, for future growth and opportunities.

“It allows us to be really specific on what’s allowed, but just because it’s allowed doesn’t mean the permit is approved, and as an alderman I appreciate that we still have a say in the process. I think this is a positive step forward, with some checks and balances.”

The measure to allow applications for permits for alcohol sales passed via a 4-2 vote by the board. Ward 1 Alderman Gerald Steele, Ward 3 Alderman Blake Nobles, Ward 4 Alderman Craig Strickland and Brickson supported the initiative. Alderman-at-Large Mike Lott, Ward 2 Alderman Steve Stringer and Ward 6 Alderman Craig Bullock voted against the measure.

An individual must submit an application for each instance alcohol is to be sold; for instance, a concert at Clinton Park or a barbeque at Petal River Park. Permits can be applied for at Petal City Hall, 119 West 8thAvenue.

“It’s by location, so whether it be a barbeque that’s being sponsored or something down at River Park in that area,” Brickson said. “That special permit is basically our checks and balances on changing the ordinance.

“This is not intended to be the Wild West; this is the board and the mayor wanting to make sure there are some checks and balances to protect our citizens, our values and our future growth. By having this option – by changing the city ordinances – it opens up some business possibilities that were previously not allowed. That permit … makes sure that what we’re doing is within the intent of the board and the intent of the mayor.”

Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, said she is very much in favor of allowing alcohol sales at particular locations and events. That’s especially true for the annual Star-Spangled Celebration on the River, a joint effort between the City of Petal and the City of Hattiesburg, during which alcohol sales are allowed on the Hattiesburg side but not on the Petal side.

Because of that, the City of Petal is possibly losing out on revenue from individuals that may specifically go to Hattiesburg’s side, rather than Petal’s, to be able to buy alcoholic drinks.

“I’m thrilled that we will be able to sell beer at the Petal River Park, especially during our Star-Spangled Celebration,” Wilson said. “Now people can stay on the Petal side with us, and I also think that it will end up being a safer place, because we’re not going to allow people to bring in ice chests full of beer.

“They will be limited on the number of beers they possibly drink due to the cost, and also because somebody is overseeing how many beers they’ve actually purchased, and whether they’re in a position where they shouldn’t purchase any more. It’s going to allow us to finally recoup some of the cost of the celebration, which has not been a money-maker at all in the past.”