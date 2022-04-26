Hattiesburg may be on its way to becoming “The City of 100 Murals,” but at the rate public art is coming to Petal, the Friendly City seems to be on a track of its own.

A new mural is being undertaken by artist Gabby Smith – who recently completed the “Duck, Duck, Goose” mural at Duncan Lake in Hattiesburg – and is located on the north side of Little Caesar’s on Byrd Parkway, facing Walmart. Chelle Langford – who, along with her husband Matt, is the local Little Caesar’s franchisee – got the idea for the mural after seeing the progress Hattiesburg and Petal have made on that front.

“Obviously, the City of Hattiesburg has made a commitment over the last couple of years to bring a spotlight on local artists and murals around town, which I think is something that other cities have picked up on as well,” Chelle said. “(Recently), we had a completed mural downtown, across from the (Coleman) Center, on the (Bradshaw Agency) building.

“So I just love the idea of it – I like the way they look, I love what it brings to the city, and it gives a focal point for the people that drive around town every day to look at. When that mural was completed in downtown Petal, I started toying with the idea of doing one on our building. I think they’re super cool, I think they’re neat, and I think it’s something that kind of sets a town apart from other places.”

Smith has already started work on the mural, which so far features rays of color such as pink, red, purple and blue. However, the final design is being kept as somewhat of a secret, as Chelle enjoys the anticipation of revealing the finished product.

“I don’t want to give too much away about what it’s going to be, because I think one of the fun parts of the murals is the ‘what’s it going to be’ effect of people trying to figure out what’s going to be there,” she said. “It is going to be Petal-centric … so the point of the mural is not so much to depict and advertise for Little Caesar’s, but more so for us to say ‘we are pizza, and we are also Petal.’

“The theme of the mural is just kind of tying together pizza and Petal, and how Little Caesar’s and Petal are one in the same. We didn’t want it to be treated as an advertisement for Little Caesar’s, because that’s not the point; I could hang a sign on the building for that. We’re treating the mural as a way to kind of connect us, having a business in the City of Petal, to the city itself.”

The rain in recent days and weeks has put a damper on Smith’s work, but if all goes according to plan, the mural will be done by the first week of May.

“Once it’s done, it’ll be complete, and everybody will see what it is,” Chelle said. “Hopefully it’ll be something that the (residents) respond well to, and that they love, and want to come take a picture with it. Ultimately, our goal was just to say that we are Petal, because my husband and I both grew up there, we went to school there.

“Following his military service is when we decided we were going to open Little Caesar’s to be franchisees, so we moved back to Petal to start our business. The community is important to us, and I’m hoping that if the reaction is good to the mural, then we have a couple of other locations around the Pine Belt that we might proceed to paint murals on as well.”

Ward 5 Alderman said the new mural is an example of businesses stepping up individually to create things for the public.

“The city doesn’t dictate what goes on someone’s wall,” he said. “This is where a local business said ‘I want to be a part of making Petal a better place.’

“So I’m eager to see the final design.”

In addition to the mural on the Little Caesar’s building, city officials recently announced an upcoming mural on the side of the current – soon to be former – Dollar Tree location near Corner Market. That mural is being completed by Petal Arts Council member Jodie Brickson.