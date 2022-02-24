The Petal Jaycees are giving community members the opportunity to relive their favorite era – whether that be the years of hair metal, mutton chops, butterfly hair clips or anything in between – while raising funds for the organization during the upcoming Running Through the Years 5K and Fun Run.

The event will be held from 9 a.m.-noon March 5, and will start and finish at Hinton Park behind Petal Civic Center at 712 South Main Street in Petal, with the route taking runners down Ogilsvie Drive. Participants are encouraged, but not required, to dress in costumes from their chosen era.

“We just wanted to make it something where everybody could dress up and have fun with,” Petal Jaycees chapter president Danielle Kelly said. “You can come dressed as ‘70s, ‘80s, ‘90s – whatever you want to.”

Light refreshments will be served after the race, and participants can enjoy a photo booth music. Prizes will be given for Overall Winner and Best Costume.

“It should be really fun,” Kelly said. “It’s kind of at your own pace; it’s not going to be timed.”

Registration is $30 per participant and can be completed online at https://bit.ly/3t5fVkj. Anyone who registers by Feb. 28 will receive a T-shirt, but registration will remain open without the T-shirt up until the event start time.

Proceeds from the race will go toward a large public event that will be held in May; Jaycees officials have not yet released the details for that event.

“We’ll be using these funds to make that happen, because it will be a free-for-the-public event,” Kelly said.

Anyone interested in helping the Petal Jaycees create future events like the Running Through the Years 5K and Fun Run can sponsoring the run for $100. Sponsors will receive a logo space on the back of the event T-shirts, which are provided by A1 Graphics in Petal, along with advertisement on the Petal Jaycees Facebook page that features more than 700 followers.

Individuals also can become a Community Partner for $300 per year, which includes repeat advertising on all Petal Jaycees events. Community Partner forms can be filled out at https://bit.ly/3M2L9Bk.

“We had a (5K) back in the fall and we’ll probably do another one later this year, but this will be the first time we’ve done one in the spring,” Kelly said. “We just like to have something here in Petal – just some fun, community events that kind of bring in different people to the area.

“(We want them) to get to know our city and get to spend some money here, and just have some activities to do with the family. We usually have a decent turnout.”

The Petal Jaycees group is part of Junior Chamber International, which features more than 160,000 members from 126 countries around the world. The mission of the Jaycees is to provide development opportunities that empower young people to create positive change, and membership is open to anyone between the ages of 18 and 40.

For more information on how to join the Jaycees, email petaljaycees@gmail.com, call (601) 641-9775 or visit https://petaljaycees.weebly.com.