In order to raise awareness of the fact that suicide is the tenth-leading cause of death in the United States – and to raise funds to help prevent it – the Mississippi chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention will host the annual University of Southern Mississippi Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.

In-person registration for the event will begin at 8 a.m. March 26 on Research Drive on the Southern Miss campus, followed by the opening ceremony at 10 a.m. All monies raised via fundraising will support the AFSP’s education and support programs that are designed to help reach a goal of reducing the annual United States’ suicide rate by 20 percent by 2025.

“We feel really strongly about trying to reduce the number of suicides,” said Randy Arnau, professor of psychology at Southern Miss. “It’s really been on the rise in the past decades, and it’s a leading cause of death for adults and especially adolescents.

“The walk raises money for the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, and they’re really a leader in funding prevention programs, awareness programs and research on suicide.”

More information on the walk route will become available in the near future.

“There will be a 5K walk route mapped out,” Arnau said. “You can walk it or run it – you don’t have to do the whole thing, but we will have a route mapped out on campus.

Participants can register for the walk free of charge online at http://afsp.org/usm. Individuals can register to join an existing walk team, or create their own tea.

Sponsorships also are available on the website, along with more information on fundraising. Participants who raise $100 by March 26 will receive an official Out of the Darkness Campus Walk T-shirt.

In addition to fundraising online, participants will have the opportunity to donate via cash or check at the registration table the day of the walk. Donations can be made to a team; the T-shirt and other incentives are based only on individual fundraising.

Online registration closes at noon March 25. However, anyone who would like to participate can register in person on the day of the walk, from the time check-in begins until the event starts.

“I believe this is the third year in a row that we’ve done it,” Arnau said. “The first time I participated was two years ago, and it was during COVID, so we didn’t end up having the actual in-person walk – it was just virtual.

“So we’re excited that we’re getting back to doing it in-person again.”

As of Feb. 24, more than $2,600 had been raised for the University of Southern Mississippi Out of the Darkness Campus Walk.

“We’ve had a good turnout (in the past) and raised a pretty good bit of money,” Arnau said. “Local businesses, if they choose, they can also be a sponsor.

“So we have different sponsorship levels where they can get PR out of it, like having their logo on our T-shirt and an announcement as a sponsor at the event.”

Individuals can seek help for suicidal thoughts by calling the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at (800) 273-2855. The University of Southern Mississippi’s Center for Behavioral Health also can be contacted at (601) 266-4588 or online at https://bit.ly/3HcQty5.