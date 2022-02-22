In honor of Black History Month, which is celebrated around the nation every February, the City of Petal Parks and Recreation Department will host the City of Petal’s 2022 Black History Month Luncheon with entertainment provided by Charles C.C. Carter.

The event, which will be a slightly different format from the usual program that is held, will take place from noon-2 p.m. Feb. 26 at Petal Civic Center on South Main Street in Petal.

“Normally, we do a program, but this year, because we haven’t done it in two years (because of COVID-19), I wanted to try to do something different,” said Josh Young, director of the City of Petal Parks and Recreation Department. “Just to give it a shot, I wanted to try to do a Black History Month luncheon, so I’ll have the “One Man Show,” CC Carter, and he’ll be up there for entertainment and playing his instruments.

“Basically, you’ll be able to come in and mingle around, talk, serve yourself, sit down and eat. You can enjoy yourself, walk around and talk to people you might not have seen in a long time because of COVID or just not getting out.”

Catering for the event, which is free and open to the public, will be provided by Chef Ron. More information on the chef’s services is available by calling (601) 818-2427 or emailing ChefRon1957@gmail.com.

“Usually, I do a formal program, but when I do it that way, you don’t really have time to go around and talk and mingle with others,” Young said. “That way, you come in, you have a program and then you leave.

“I wanted to do it this way this year because there’s still people who haven’t gotten out and got to church – they try and stay away. But maybe this gives them the opportunity to run into somebody else they haven’t seen in a while, and they can just mingle. You’ve got entertainers playing; you can just sit there and enjoy yourself and eat.”

Young said he is excited to have Carter provide the entertainment.

“I’ve seen one of his shows before, and he plays to the crowd,” he said. “Whoever he comes in and sees sitting out there, he’ll play for that type of crowd.

“He’s great.”

Young said the previous programs have been received well, and he hopes for another good turnout for the Black History Month Luncheon.

“Due to the fact that we haven’t (done anything like this) in a while, I’m hoping there’s a lot of people,” he said. “I did cater for 150, hoping that it gets packed out.

“It might be that we get back to a program in the future; this is just something I wanted to give a shot to see which is better. I’d rather do what the community likes. But (regarding Black History Month), it is always good to know where our heritages comes from, to where we are today, to where we could be in the future.”