Eight years ago, officials from Keesler Federal Credit Union instituted the First Responder of the Year Award, designed to recognize first responders – police officers, firefighters, paramedics and the like – for their work in their communities over the previous year.

This year, one of the local honors went to Will Lewis of the Petal Fire Department, who was presented with the award on October 24.

“It’s an honor to be selected,” said Lewis, who serves as logistics chief for PFD. “I was surprised by it.

“I honestly don’t know (why I was chosen for the award). I just come in and do my job.”

Lewis, a graduate of Pope John Paul II High School in Slidell, Louisiana, began his firefighting career in 2004 at the Hattiesburg Fire Department. After working there for a year, he moved back to Slidell.

Lewis moved back to Hattiesburg after Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, before moving to Petal in 2018.

As logistics chief, Lewis is responsible for such areas as inventory, including keeping track of supplies, uniforms and protective equipment. For the protective equipment in particular, Lewis ensures those items are regularly inspected, cleaned and replaced every 10 years, regardless of the condition of the equipment.

“Just helping people (gives me my passion for the job),” Lewis said. “(For the future), I just hope to be able to serve, wherever that takes me.”

Joe Hendry, who serves as chief of the Petal Fire Department, said Lewis sets an excellent example at his position.

“He’s got so much to do; he’s the busiest man on the department in that aspect,” Hendry said. “But he loves records and record-keeping, and he’s really, really good at it – he’ll find a better way to keep up with it.

“He’s in a position that nobody wants the job that he does as logistics chief, but he’s very much needed to keep up with things and keep gear in order. He does a great job at that.”

Mayor Tony Ducker also commended Lewis for winning the award.

“It’s a good look for the department and the city to have our people recognized in that manner, not to mention Will does a fantastic job for us,” he said. “Our first responders are very important to what we’re trying to do in Petal, so it’s always great to see that acknowledged.”

In early October, Officer Devion White of the Hattiesburg Police Department was honored with the First Responder of the Year award.

The award was originally instituted in Jackson County, but has since expanded to Keesler’s entire footprint, which includes from Louisiana to Mobile, Alabama; and from the Coast to Madison. Credit union officials normally send out requests for nominations to 120 different department; this year, 67 departments responded.

“It went from being a Coast, in-person dinner event, and has now expanded to cover a wide range of areas where we go to the first responders in person now,” said Caitlin Bradshaw, community development officer for Keesler, after White won the award. “We send the potential for up to 120 nominations; if we got back 120, we would do all 120.

“We send those requests for nominations to whoever is the head of each different department, whether that’s Hattiesburg Police Department, or I did Wiggins Police Department earlier. We do fire departments, and we also do ambulatory services as well.”

Bradshaw said the award is to acknowledge the fact that first responders are the individuals who keep communities going.

“As credit unions, our communities are so important to us, especially with Keesler Federal,” she said. “We want to make sure that we have the communities that we are in safe, and our first responders are key in keeping our communities wonderful.

“I have been met with a lot of different responses (when presenting the award). Sometimes the departments keep it a surprise, so there’s a lot of shock and excitement. Sometimes they go ahead and tell them that we’re going to be there, because some people are shy in front of cameras and things like that. We’re always well-received, and we have really good relationships with all the departments that nominate each year.”