With this being the first year for the Forrest General Cancer Center’s Fuel to Fight Cancer 5K run, event organizers needed all the assistance they could get to fund the race, which helps cover gas costs for cancer patients who drive to the center for appointments.

Hattiesburg restaurant Cow & Coop’s has stepped up for that endeavor, recently donating five gift certificates and five free meals that will be used as door prizes for race participants. Proceeds from the race will be used to purchase gas cards for cancer patients.

“This cause is very personal to me,” said Michelle Wade, co-owner of Cow & Coop’s. “Any support or encouragement we’re able to provide to cancer patients during or after their treatment means the world to me.

“I feel support from family, friends and the community is very important and a great way to further the healing process for both patients and survivors.”

The idea for the Forrest General Cancer Center’s Fuel to Fight Cancer 5K was originated when Anna Harrison, who serves as a registered nurse at the cancer center, was approached by her boss to come up with a way to provide gas cards for patients who couldn’t afford the fuel to come to their appointments.

“We had noticed that patients are having treatments that are missed, or they’re having a hard time getting to treatments,” said Harrison, who serves as the event organizer. “Whenever we stop and asked them what’s going on, they’re honest with us, and they tell us ‘I can’t afford to get here.’

“So even the best treatments we could offer them, if they can’t afford to get here to get the treatments, it’s not going to do them any good.”

The 5K will be held at 7:30 a.m. November 5 at the Forrest General Hospital Cancer Center at 301 South 28th Avenue in Hattiesburg. The run will begin and end at the center, with the route going through nearby thoroughfares such as South 28th Avenue, Hillendale Drive and Mandalay Drive.

Registration for the race can be completed online at www.forresthealth.org/cancer5K. The fee is $25 per participant, with the first 100 registrants receiving a free hat. Door prizes, snacks and drinks also will be provided.

Online registration closes at noon Thursday, but runners can register on-site the day of the race. Donations can be made online at www.fghfoundation.com.

“When I was asked to get involved with Fuel to Fight Cancer 5K, my immediate focus was getting the community involved to support our patients who need help the most,” Harrison said. “The outpouring of support we have received from local businesses like Cow & Coop’s has been overwhelming.

“Partnering with businesses in our community helps us ensure this race is fun for our participants as well, which will lay the foundation for future events. It is because of their generosity that our patients will not have to worry about missing treatments due to financial stresses of getting there.”

First, second and third place prizes will be given out for the following age groups: under 10 years old; 10 to 19 years old; 20 to 29 years old; 30 to 39 years old; 40 to 49 years old; and 50 to 59 years old.

“We feel this is one of the best causes to donate to, because every single person in our community is affected by this disease (cancer) either directly or indirectly,” said Ben Wade, co-owner of Cow & Coop’s. We commend the people who dedicate their lives to finding a cure for cancer, and stand behind each person as they fight.”

