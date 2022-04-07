Petal-area residents will soon have a chance to enjoy Cajun food and fun while benefiting the Friendly City’s teachers and students, courtesy of the Petal Education Foundation’s 14th annual “Laughter and Lagniappe” Crawfish Boil.

The event, which will be held at 6:30 p.m. April 21 in the Petal High School gym, will feature all-you-can-eat crawfish with corn on the cob, red potatoes, as well as salad and white chocolate bread pudding. Chicken strips will be available for those who desire an alternative to crawfish.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the Petal School District Education Foundation, primarily in the form of student scholarships and teacher mini-grants.

“The motivation is the fundraising that comes from all of this, and (plus) it’s time to get back to normal (from the COVID-19 pandemic) and enjoy ourselves,” said Leahne Lightsey, executive director of the Petal Education Foundation. “(We want to do) what Petal does best, and that’s support organizations that help our students and teachers in the Petal School District.

“I’m looking forward to it.”

The staff from Jeff Martin Auctioneers will lead bidding for several gifts and services, which will be auctioned to the highest bidder. Those items include, but are not limited to, autographed professional baseball memorabilia, a Petal Sports Fan Package, furniture, golf excursions, pottery, home décor, jewelry and artwork from Petal artists.

“I am blessed to have the Cosmopolitan Club women who help support this event; they’ll be there volunteering their time,” Lightsey said. “Also, it gives our (Petal High School) Ambassadors an opportunity to show their skills, and they will be there assisting in any way possible.

“(They’ll handle) anything from showing the auction prizes to dumping the crawfish hull. It’s a great group of kids, and I’m excited that now they’re back to working in events that showcase them a little bit. They’re so smart, and they’re just exceptional students.”

Laughter and Lagniappe will be streamed on Facebook Live, which will allow individuals who cannot be there in person to bid on the items.

Tickets are $30 per person and can be purchased from any Petal Education Foundation board member or the Petal School District Central Office on East Central Avenue in Petal. Two sponsorships are available for the event: a “Grand Crawdaddy table sponsorship and a “Crawdad” sponsorship.

“(Past events have been received) marvelously,” Lightsey said. “As a matter of fact, the last time we had it, which would now be three years ago, we had to put up more tables.

“We used to do it at the civic center, and we simply ran out of room at the civic center, so now we can just spread out. It would just delight me to death if we had to find an even larger place to have it.”

The Petal School District Education Foundation was founded in 1987 and is dedicated to using private funding to enhance the quality of education the school district. For more information, contact Lightsey by phone at (601) 545-3002 or email leahne.lightsey@petalschools.com.

“We’re mainly trying to enhance the level of education here in Petal, which is already fabulous,” said Valerie Wilson, who serves on the board of directors for the education foundation. “We’re encouraging, through our mini-grants, some innovative programs in the classrooms.

“We’re providing assistance to early childhood family support, and Petal education also helps with Petal Excel By 5. We’re also supporting fine arts and athletic programs throughout the community, and providing scholarships to the Petal graduates.”