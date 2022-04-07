In the 12 years since the Hattiesburg Convention Commission partnered with the City of Hattiesburg to run the Hattiesburg Zoo, the zoo has expanded by more than 65 new attractions, habitats and facilities.

That trend continues, as officials announced on that zoo staff are welcoming three newcomers: a baby Colubus monkey, an expected baby giraffe and an expected baby sloth. The announcement was made April 12 during a news conference at Ladha’s Cantina and Overlook.

Zoo staff recently discovered that Reticulated giraffe Sue Ellen – who is the mother of Alberta, the zoo’s other giraffe – was already pregnant when she was transported to the zoo from the Audubon Species Survival Center in New Orleans. After staff noticed Sue Ellen’s weight gain, along with her changes in appetite and behavior, a fecal sample was sent to a lab, which confirmed her pregnancy.

Sue Ellen is expected to give birth in late May or early June.

“She will be moved off exhibit starting in May,” said Jeremy Cumpton, director of conservation, education and wildlife at the zoo. “This will obviously be affecting our giraffe feedings, because there will be no giraffe feedings (until after the baby is born).”

Sue Ellen will be kept in the zoo’s giraffe barn so that keepers can monitor her movements and health. The animal care areas of the giraffe barn have video surveillance at all times; however, there will not be a live stream of Sue Ellen’s labor and birth.

“We will not live stream the activity of Sue Ellen leading up to her calf’s birth,” Cumpton said. “Giraffe births can take several hours, and our animal care team’s focus will be in the best interest of the mother and baby throughout.”

The Hattiesburg Zoo may release the video of the birth when, and if, it is appropriate.

Mo, the zoo’s female sloth, also is expecting. This will be her third baby since coming to the zoo, following Maple in June 2018 and Mochi in February 2021.

The gestation period for sloths is between eight to 12 months.

“While we confirmed (Mo’s) pregnancy during her annual physical, it’s difficult to tell exactly how far along she is, because sloths have very thick fur and very thick skin,” animal curator Kristen Moore said. “She will be off exhibit for a little while we monitor her health a little bit more closely.”

Once Mo and the baby are determined to be in good health and doing well, they will be moved into their own exhibit, where the public will be allowed to feed them.

In addition, the zoo’s female Colubus monkey, which came to Hattiesburg in May 2021, gave birth on April 9. The mother and the baby are currently in quarantine while zoo staff monitors their health, and a plan will be devised to reintroduce them into their habitat with other Colubus and Debrazza monkeys.

“(The Colubus baby) is all white and is cute as can be,” said Rick Taylor, executive director of the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. “She had a very successful birth; this is her first.

“Always in both the natural world and even in captivity, first-time moms, sometimes things don’t turn out as well, and we’ve seen that here at the zoo with various animals. So we’re thrilled that she seems to be doing very well. We don’t know the sex yet, because it’s with the mom, and it’s very stressful to take the baby away.”