Over the past few years, the success of the Petal Downtown FAM Jam has seen that initiative grow from a once-a-year event to twice a year: once in the spring and once in the fall.

The 2022 fall edition of FAM Jam – short for Food, Art and Music – will be held from 4-7 p.m. October 1 on South Main Street, near Regions Bank and Grand Central Outfitters. The family-friendly event, which is put on by the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce, is free and open to the public.

“The chamber just wants to reinforce the connections in our community,” said Valerie Wilson, executive director of the Petal Area Chamber of Commerce. “We want to bring people downtown, to help support local businesses and to give our families a better quality of life.”

Downtown FAM Jam will feature local artists, craftsmen and food vendors, as well as musical entertainment by 18 Miles.

“(18 Miles is) well-received, and they bring a pretty large fan base with them when they come,” Wilson said.

In addition to the food and music, the free event also will feature children’s activities, such as fun play areas and games.

“We’ll have arts and crafts, information booths,” Wilson said. “The special activities for the children will be presented by Cavalry Baptist Church of Petal.”

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs and stay throughout the duration of the FAM Jam.

To ensure safety, Main Street will be closed between Regions Bank and Panther Credit during the event. Shoppers will still be able to visit any businesses that are regularly open along that thoroughfare.

“It will definitely be a street event, where people can cross the street safely and enjoy the vendors and participate in lots of fun,” Wilson said. “It’s family friendly, whether you’re in your 80s and enjoy the crafts and walking around, or your little on is enjoying the (games),”

“There’s something for everybody.”

Given the success of FAM Jam, it’s a possibility the event may soon be hosted even more than twice a year.

“Dependent on crowd attendance, we may do it more often,” Wilson said. “But right now, we feel that gives our vendors a great opportunity to sell their products, and we will respond to demand if it happens.

“If people really demand it, we can definitely make more events like it happen.”