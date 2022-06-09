The Petal Board of Aldermen has voted to get an engineer’s cost estimate for drainage projects that would alleviate the flooding problems experienced in two parts of the city: the area around North Railroad Street and West 1st Avenue, as well as the area around Kola Street and East 2nd Avenue.

The matter was brought forward at the June 7 board meeting by Ward 1 Aldermen Gerald Steele as part of his Steele Plan, a comprehensive design to help solve flooding in Ward 1, particularly in downtown Petal. With the board’s vote, the two projects will be sent to city engineer John Weeks, who will review the plans and draw up Requests for Proposals.

Steele’s first request was to reconstruct a ditch that runs parallel to the railroad tracks on North Railroad Street, starting at West Central Avenue and running under the Evelyn Gandy Parkway. After passing the parkway, the ditch would connect with Green’s Creek for drainage.

That part of the plan also includes a new culvert under West 1st Avenue.

“I believe everyone here knows that this is the railroad ditch I’ve been pushing for (in the Steele Plan),” Steele said. “I would like to get an RFP so that we could see how much this is going to cost.

“This is just asking John Weeks to look at the situation and prepare it for bid. We’re not putting it out for bid; we’re not agreeing to anything, other than let’s get an engineer to look at the situation and line up an RFP.”

Steele said he has been in contact with three other government agencies that have expressed interest in helping city officials with the project. If that endeavor goes through, the cost of the project will drop from six figures to approximately $53,000.

“John knows that in 1983, the (Army) Corps of Engineers basically recommended doing this exact same thing, and they already wrote a whole engineering report on it,” Steele said. “The only thing he’s really going to have to check for is, due to rapid development in the area, is that adequate or will it need to be resized?

“It’s one culvert and then a ditch, so it should be pretty easy on the engineering side. (Weeks) didn’t seem to think that this could be anything that would take much time at all to finish.”

Steele said the engineer’s report will be extremely useful when discussing the project with officials from Forrest County, the railroad and the Mississippi Department of Transportation.

“Having the actual document to point at and say, ‘this is the part I need you to help me with’ would be really, really helpful,” he said. “I’ve been on the phone a lot these last couple of weeks … and they all ask to look at what I have.

“This project will never get done without this first step. We’ve got to have some cards to play; it doesn’t mean we have to play them.”

Steele’s second proposition was to authorize Hattiesburg engineering firm Shows, Dearman & Waits to develop a Request for Proposal for linear grading, cleaning and creation of ditches on both sides of East 2ndAvenue, Kola Street, Rosewood Drive and East 1st Avenue.

“This is an area that’s experienced a lot of flooding; the ditches aren’t there,” Steele said. “I know our city officials are having a hard time – there’s a lot going on in sewage, and there’s a lot going on with water pipes, but I’m trying to get (the ditches) cleaned out.

“Honestly, I don’t know what the cost of this would look like, but that’s something I need to know. This would allow us to segment it and possibly put it out to bid.”

The reports are expected to be complete in the very near future.

“When I talked to (Weeks), he didn’t seem like he thought it would be a huge time crunch or anything,” Steele said. “So I’m expecting them in the next week or two – hopefully by the next (board) meeting, honestly.

“If that’s not the case, I’m sure it will be the (meeting) after that.”

Mayor Tony Ducker said he is fully on board with Steele’s requests.

“I don’t see a problem with it at all,” he said.

In September 2021, aldermen approved part of the Steele Plan, which is designed to aid stormwater runoff by way of creating and maintaining ditches and channels in three areas of the ward that become inundated after rainfalls: the area from George Street to Stevens Street, the area just north of Kola Street and the area from Williams Street to Woodside Drive.

At that time, Steele proposed having work done in the aforementioned three areas by December 2021. Aldermen Craig Bullock, Steve Stringer and Mike Lott voted against Steele’s proposal because of doubts that the work could be completed in that timeline, making it a 4-3 vote in Steele’s favor.

Shortly after that vote, Ducker vetoed the portions of the Steele Plan that had been approved, saying the proposed timeline was not adequate to perform the work. Since then, progress has been made in certain areas of the plan.

Most recently, last month Weeks provided the board with information regarding flooding in the areas of Kola Street, East 2nd Avenue and Stevens Street. However, Steele said no solutions to the problem were offered in the report, which led him to seek the cost analysis measure.

“Anything I take before the board, I usually have an engineer look at it first, because I’m not an engineer,” Steele said at a previous board meeting. “I know there are solutions; I’ve presented those, but not as an engineer – as an alderman.

“I know this can get fixed – I absolutely know this for a fact. So I think we’re asking the engineer the wrong way; what’s the right way to ask that? We want a solution for this problem – what size should that culvert be, how much will it cost and that kind of thing. Because I’m not getting any of that.”

Ducker said the problem is that there is an approximately 70-yard run with less than a foot drop from where the water is going to where it is gathering. Ducker said although the water is leaving the affected area, it is not doing so in a timely enough fashion.

“We do have the water going in an area that we would prefer it not to, but no matter what we do in the ditches, it’s still going to go in that area,” he said. “I’m disappointed in the report myself.”